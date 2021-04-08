5 killed at Rock Hill home; source says gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams

ROCK HILL — Five people were killed at a prominent doctor's home on April 7, including two young children.

The Associated Press reported that the gunman responsible has been identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early on April 8, a source briefed on the investigation told them.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly, said Adams' parents live near the doctor's home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source said Phillips killed himself after 12 a.m. April 8 with a .45 caliber weapon, the AP reported.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Lesslie family's home in Rock Hill around 4:45 p.m. on April 7. They found 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, and grandchildren nine-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie had been killed.

A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with "serious gunshot wounds," York County Sheriff's Office's spokesperson Trent Faris said.

After finding the victims, deputies spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home.

"We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that's all I can say about the suspect," Faris said.

The Sheriff's Office has not publicly confirmed that Adams was the gunman, or that the suspect committed suicide.

Adams, 33, played as a defensive back for multiple teams including the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons after starring at South Carolina State. He also suffered multiple injuries in the NFL, including concussions and a broken left ankle.

“I’m in shock right now and I don’t know what to say because I don’t have all the information,” SC State football coach Buddy Pough told The Post and Courier. “I’m just so broken-hearted for everyone involved. It’s just so sad for everyone. I really don’t have anything more to say.”

Records show Adams was previously arrested on an assault and battery charge in Orangeburg in 2009, for which he was not convicted, as well as for carrying a concealed gun in Charlotte in 2016.

"Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up," Faris said at a news conference. "Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it's been a staple in Rock Hill for years."

According to a biography page on Dr. Lesslie, he and his wife of at least 35 years raised four children. They had five grandchildren. For over 25 years, Lesslie worked in a Charlotte-area emergency room before serving as medical director of Rock Hill General Hospital's emergency department for almost 15 years.

He received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte.

The Associated Press and Andrew Miller in Charleston contributed to this report.