5 killed at Rock Hill home; gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams

ROCK HILL — Five people were killed and one wounded at a prominent doctor's home on April 7, including two young children, in an exclusive neighborhood near this Upstate community. The suspected gunman, a former NFL player, was later found dead of a likely self-inflected gunshot wound.

Authorities have more questions than answers about the slayings, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the day after the shooting. "We are working hard to provide some answers, obviously one answer, why?" he said. "That is one answer we are probing as we speak."

Deputies found 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, and two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, dead of gunshot wounds in a back room of their home on the family's compound of three houses off Marshall Road outside Rock Hill, a community of over 76,000 people. A fifth person was found dead at the home, James Lewis, 38, of Gaston, who was working on the air conditioning outside.

A sixth person, also an air-conditioning worker who was not identified, was hospitalized with "serious gunshot wounds," a York County Sheriff's Office's spokesperson said.

"There's nothing about this right now that makes sense," Tolson said in an afternoon news conference on April 8. "Dr. Leslie was a pillar in this community, with what he was able to give back."

First responders first learned of the situation about 4:45 p.m. April 7, when two people called 911. The first said one of his colleagues had called him from the home, saying he and a coworker had been shot.

The second had been mowing the lawn when he heard gunfire ring out from the neighboring property, he told a 911 operator. Once the shots died down, he saw a man leaving the home.

Evidence left at the scene led investigators to believe that man was Phillip Adams, 33, who lived about a quarter-mile down the road. Tolson said officers used a drone and helicopter in their pursuit.

Later that evening, investigators tracked Adams to the nearby home and evacuated his parents. But by the early hours of April 8, according to Tolson, Adams had killed himself inside his bedroom. "We did not hear gunshots," Tolson said. "We did try to negotiate his surrender."

Adams played as a defensive back for several NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons after starring at South Carolina State. He suffered several game injuries, including concussions and a broken left ankle.

On the afternoon after the deadly shooting, the Lesslies' neighborhood was quiet, even as a police helicopter flew overhead.

The neighbor directly across Marshall Road, Phyllis Ferguson, said her niece, Sarah Louise Craig, was walking the dog when she heard the gunshots. Police came by and asked Sarah if she had seen a man with a gun, but she hadn’t.

Ferguson then got a call from the county to lock the house down. While waiting for an update, she saw Robert and Barbara Lesslie’s daughter at the end of their driveway, unable to get through. She invited her inside to use the restroom and sit down.

“She didn’t say much,” Ferguson said. “I just hugged her and let her cry. She was in shock.”

Ferguson said Lesslie was much beloved in Rock Hill. He would come treat her grandchildren whenever she asked. One time, he even came over in the snow. He hosted a party for people in the neighborhood once a year, she said.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “They were the kindest, sweetest people.”

Rock Hill is a place where everyone knows everyone, Ferguson said. Before she moved across the street from the Lesslies, she lived across from Adams' family. He used to come play at her house. Ferguson, who has lived in the community 50 years, was shocked to learn he was the suspected shooter.

“He was the most precious, darling young man,” she said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Ferguson's son, Don, who lives near Adams' home, said his parents sang in the church choir with the Lesslies.

He and two other neighbors said Adams' family was one of the nicest they’d known.

“It’s an incredible shock,” he said. “The biggest shock is that it’s Phillip. I thought they had the wrong guy.”

Neighbors said it was the Lesslies' daughter's birthday, so the couple watched their grandchildren so their daughter could go out to dinner.

The neighbor directly across the street from the Adams, Allison Hope, said on April 8 that around 5 p.m. the evening before she saw authorities searching the heavily wooded area with police dogs. Officers came by to ask if they had seen a man in camo pants and a black hoodie.

The police surrounded the Adams’ house about 9 p.m. Hope and her daughter sat on their screened porch that night with a direct view of the standoff. They listened as the police speakers asked Adams to come out and that everything would be fine. Police said they wouldn’t harm his mother, a former teacher who is paralyzed from a car wreck, Hope said.

The standoff lasted from about 9 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m., she said, when she heard the shot of Adams killing himself.

“This community is older and everyone knows everyone,” Hope said. “This doesn’t happen here. It blows my mind.”

Adams seemed to be on a good path, Hope said. He was often seen riding a four-wheeler with some young children, who they thought were his nieces and nephews. He had started a produce stand nearby about a year ago.

“He was trying to make something different of himself besides football,” Hope said.

Adams played for six teams over five seasons in the NFL, ending his pro career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. Adams was one of five Falcons players to meet with more than three dozen members of Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in July 2015, a month after the deadly massacre there that claimed nine lives.

“I’m in shock right now and I don’t know what to say because I don’t have all the information,” S.C. State football coach Buddy Pough told The Post and Courier. “I’m just so broken-hearted for everyone involved. It’s just so sad for everyone. I really don’t have anything more to say.”

Records show Adams was previously arrested on an assault and battery charge in Orangeburg in 2009, for which he was not convicted, as well as for carrying a concealed gun in Charlotte in 2016.

"Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up," Tolson said at a news conference. "Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it's been a staple in Rock Hill for years."

State Sen. Wes Climer, who lives in Rock Hill and called the Lesslie family personal friends, took to the floor April 8 asking that the chamber adjourn in their memory.

"A horrible tragedy has befallen the community I serve," a shaken Climer said. He said Robert Lesslie was part of an "incredible family" whose contributions to his Upstate neighbors were profound.

"I am grieving. Friends and family are grieving," Climer said.

According to a biography page on his office's website, Lesslie and his wife of more than 35 years raised four children. They had eight grandchildren. For over 25 years, Lesslie worked in a Charlotte-area emergency room before serving as medical director of Rock Hill General Hospital's emergency department for almost 15 years.

He received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and had practiced in Rock Hill since 1981. He was founder and director of Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care.

"Tragic and heartbreaking news from Rock Hill this morning," Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in an April 8 tweet. "Please join [Peggy McMaster] and I in lifting up the Lesslie family in prayer during this difficult time."

The Citadel graduate Maurice Drayton coached Adams at S.C. State in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

“I remember him to be quiet, more to himself,” said Drayton, now special teams coordinator with the Green Bay Packers. “But he was determined. He wanted to play in the NFL, and he came from a good, good home. His mom was an educator and it was a good, good family.”

Drayton said he was stunned when he heard of Adams’ involvement in the shooting.

“It’s just so awful,” he said. “It crushes you. You feel for the victims and pray for their families, and also for Phillip and his family. He has a good family and they raised him right. It just leaves you asking the question, why?”

Drayton recalled that his son used to hang around with Adams and other S.C. State players in the dorms and around the football facilities.

“He was one of my first players I sent to the NFL,” Drayton said. “We had an ongoing relationship as he was transitioning from football into coaching and volunteering in Rock Hill.

“I am totally crushed right now and am praying for the victims and for Phillip’s family. His mom and dad are absolutely wonderful people.”

Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte. It's the state's fifth-largest city.

Andrew Miller, Malcom DeWitt and Jeff Hartsell contributed to this report from Charleston. Adam Benson contributed from Columbia. Information from the Associated Press also was used.