Antwan Smalls' carrot cake recipe

Antwan Smalls
Antwan Smalls

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Pinch of salt

2 cups of sugar

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup carrots, grated

1 cup pecans, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and sugar to a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside.

In another mixing bowl, combine vegetable oil; buttermilk; vanilla extract and eggs. Whisk together until well blended. Fold in the carrots and pecans and set aside.

Grease three 9-inch baking pans. Divide the batter evenly between the pans. Bake for 30-45 minutes until the center is done; test by placing a toothpick or fork in the center.

