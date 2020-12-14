Antwan Smalls' carrot cake recipe

Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Pinch of salt
2 cups of sugar
¼ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
3 eggs
1 cup carrots, grated
1 cup pecans, chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Add flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and sugar to a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside.
In another mixing bowl, combine vegetable oil; buttermilk; vanilla extract and eggs. Whisk together until well blended. Fold in the carrots and pecans and set aside.
Grease three 9-inch baking pans. Divide the batter evenly between the pans. Bake for 30-45 minutes until the center is done; test by placing a toothpick or fork in the center.