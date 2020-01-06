Another big US dairy is bankrupt
NEW YORK — Borden has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second major U.S. dairy to do so in as many months.
American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with milk substitutes made from soy or almonds, hammering traditional milk and cheese producers like Borden, founded in 1857.
Dean Foods, the nation's largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Both dairies are based in Dallas.
Borden Dairy Co. — whose smiling mascot Elsie the cow first appeared on milk cartons in the 1930s — says it will continue operations during its court-supervised financial restructuring.
Mercedes recalls cars over sunroofs
NEW YORK — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles' sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.
The cars include the C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011. All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after Feb. 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.
US restricts some AI exports
WASHINGTON — U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.
The Commerce Department said new export rules take effect Monday that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage. A special license would be required to sell software outside the U.S. that can automatically scan aerial images to identify objects of interest, such as vehicles or houses.
The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.
The new export rules are the result of Congress passing a law in 2018 that updated national security-related export controls to protect "emerging and foundational" technology that could end up in the hands of foreign governments.
It's an interim rule until the public has a chance to weigh in before March, but the Commerce Department says it was in the national security interests of the U.S. to immediately implement the controls Monday.
United looks to beef up Denver hub
DENVER — United Airlines, the biggest carrier at Denver International, seeks to use an additional 24 gates, including 13 being added as part of a $1.5 billion expansion project.
The airport has asked the Denver City Council to approve a lease amendment to include the additional gates.
The airline currently leases 78 gates across three concourses.
Under the plan, some of the smaller gates used for 50-to-70-seat United Express flights would be converted for use by larger aircraft, allowing a significant increase in flight traffic.
United's departures from Denver could jump from about 500 per day now to 700 per day by 2025, an executive for the carrier said.
Hallmark Cards cutting 400 jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards Inc. will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Mo., the company said Monday.
Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company said affected workers will receive severance pay and assistance as they seek new jobs.
CEO Mike Perry said the "rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments" requires the company to transform the way it does business.
"The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses," Perry said in a statement.
Privately held Hallmark employs about 3,400 workers in Kansas City and 30,000 worldwide. In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company.
Bed bugs are set loose in a Walmart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Someone appears to have deliberately attempted to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, and police are searching for whoever was behind it, authorities said Monday.
Troopers have made no arrests and do not have any suspects, a state police spokeswoman said. A manager from the Walmart store in Edinboro, in northwestern Pennsylvania, contacted police Saturday after store employees found pill bottles with bugs in them.
It started Thursday, when store staff found a closed pill bottle containing live bugs. The bottle was found in a piece of merchandise, a boy's jacket, in the clothing department and thrown out in the trash, police said.
A day later, a hygiene services contractor contacted by Walmart found bugs crawling around in the men's fitting room and identified them as bedbugs, police said.
On Saturday, a store worker found a second pill bottle on the floor of the men's department. It was closed and contained several dead bugs, police said.
Troopers were testing for fingerprints on the bottle while store officials were reviewing surveillance video, police said. Walmart said it was taking the matter seriously, including cooperating with police and blocking off the affected area.