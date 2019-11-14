S&P ekes out record at the close
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 eked out a new record high Thursday, capping an an otherwise uneventful session on Wall Street.
It was the third straight increase for the closely watched index, after a decline on Monday.
Consumer-focused stocks, including Target and Lowe’s, were the best performers Thursday, offsetting declines in technology and energy companies.
Overall, there was a lack of market-moving news Thursday. Investors are still awaiting more details on the status of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
WeWork lost $1.25B for quarter
NEW YORK — WeWork racked up $1.25 billion in losses in the third quarter as it geared up for, and an ultimately scuttled, its debut as a public company.
WeWork’s losses more than doubled between June-September, compared with the same period the previous year, as the office-sharing company spent heavily in pursuit of aggressive growth.
The losses outpaced an eye-popping 94 percent spike in revenue, which reached $934 million in the same period compared with last year. The figures were included in a report to debtholders, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
WeWork added 103 office-sharing locations during the third quarter. It now has 625 locations in 127 cities around the world. None is in Souith Carolina. Three are in Charlotte.
WeWork recently canceled its initial public offering as investor skepticism about the company’s value grew.
Disney disclaimer cites stereotypes
NEW YORK — Disney’s new streaming service has added a disclaimer to "Dumbo," “Peter Pan” and other classics because they depict racist stereotypes, underscoring a challenge media companies face when they resurrect older movies in modern times.
The move comes as Disney Plus seems to be an instant hit. It attracted 10 million subscribers in just one day. The disclaimer reads, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”
Companies have been grappling for years with how to address stereotypes that were in TV shows and movies decades ago but look jarring today. Streaming brings the problem to the fore.
In “Dumbo,” from 1941, crows that help Dumbo learn to fly are depicted with exaggerated black stereotypical voices. The lead crow’s name is “Jim Crow,” a term that describes a set of laws that legalized segregation. In “Peter Pan,” from 1953, Native American characters are caricatured. Other Disney movies with the disclaimer include “The Jungle Book” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”
“Pocahontas” and “Aladdin” do not have it, despite rumblings by some that those films contain stereotypes, too.
Sale of newspaper giant is approved
NEW YORK — Two of the largest U.S. newspaper companies are set to combine after shareholders approved GateHouse Media’s $1.4 billion acquisition of Gannett.
New York-based New Media Investment Group, which owns GateHouse, announced in August its plan to buy USA Today owner Gannett.
The deal creates the largest U.S newspaper company by far. Media expert Ken Doctor estimated the combined company will have a print circulation of 8.7 million, 7 million more than the new No. 2, McClatchy.
in South Carolina, Gannett owns the Anderson Independent-Mail and the Greenville News.
Local papers, faced with the complex and expensive process of building digital businesses to replace declining print ads and circulation, have been aggressively consolidating in recent years.
The combined company will take the Gannett name and keep its headquarters in Gannett’s current home of McLean, Va. The deal is set to clos Tuesday.
Producer prices rise for Oct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, the biggest jump in six months, reflecting a surge in energy costs.
The Labor Department says the October increase in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.3 percent decrease in September.
Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3 percent in October. Over the past year, wholesale prices are up a modest 1.1 percent while core prices have risen 1.6 percent.
On Wednesday, the government reported that consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, the fastest pace since March, with that gain also driven by a surge in energy prices.
China lifts US poultry ban after 5 years
WASHINGTON — China is reopening its market to U.S. poultry, ending a five-year ban.
China had blocked U.S. poultry imports after an outbreak of avian influenza in December 2014, closing off a market that bought more than $500 million worth of American chicken, turkey and other poultry products in 2013.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Thursday that the U.S. welcomes the decision and predicted that U.S. poultry exports to China could surpass $1 billion a year.
The Chinese market looks especially promising for U.S. poultry producers because an outbreak of African swine fever has devastated a competing protein in China: pork.
Shares in major U.S. chicken processers, Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride climbed to new highs for the year after the announcement Thursday.
Long-term home loan rates rise
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week amid optimism over prospects for the U.S. economy. Rates remain at historically low levels, however, as an incentive to prospective homebuyers.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 3.75 percent from 3.69 percent last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 4.94 percent a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.2 percent this week from 3.13 percent.
The historically low home borrowing rates have sparked a homebuying rush. Home loan applications, for both purchases and refinancing, rose 9.6 percent in the week ended Nov. 8 from the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
German economy skirts recession
BERLIN — Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, avoided entering a widely-anticipated recession in the third quarter as strong domestic spending helped spark modest growth, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.
The agency said the economy grew 0.1 percent in the July-September period over the previous quarter, largely driven by public and private consumption. Exports rose as well, while imports remained roughly at the second quarter level, the agency reported.
It said, however, that the second quarter contraction was greater than preliminary figures had shown, with the economy shrinking in the April-June period by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent originally reported.
Two straight quarters of declining output is considered a technical recession, which many economists had predicted that Germany had entered in the third quarter.
Though the recession was averted, economists warned Germany remains in a de facto stagnation and noted it faces strong headwinds. Among other things, the dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Chinese leadership over China's trade surplus with the U.S. has dampened trade and industrial output. Another negative is uncertainty about the date and terms of Britain's departure from the European Union.
Germany is one of South Carolina's biggest global trading partners.