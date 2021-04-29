Another record for the S&P 500 stock index; more homes placed under contract to buyers

Late rally pushes S&P 500 to new high
NEW YORK — Stocks overcame a midday stumble on Wall Street to close broadly higher April 29, driving the S&P 500 to another record high.
The benchmark index rose 0.7 percent after having been down 0.2 percent earlier. Communications companied helped power a big part of the gain, led by a sharp rise in Facebook following the company's latest quarterly report card. Banks also helped lead the rally, outweighing a pullback in health care and technology stocks. Treasury yields were mixed.
Investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings reports and encouraging economic data. A report showing that the U.S. economy grew sharply in the first quarter is among the latest data pointing to an economic recovery from the recession brought on by the pandemic. Other upbeat reports included data showing that more Americans were signing contracts to buy homes in March after two months of declines.
"We're experiencing a strong economic recovery that's translating into a strong corporate earnings environment," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Still, some of the big risks include rising inflation getting out of hand and any aspect of the virus pandemic worsening, said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
"Without one of those two, the macroeconomic direction seems clear," he said.
More home sales inked in March
SILVER SPRING, Md. — More prospective buyers signed contracts to purchase homes in March after two months of declines, pointing to a healthy housing market as summer approaches and the economy continues what shaping up to be a rapid recovery.
The National Association of Realtors index of pending home sales rose 1.9 percent in March after declining 11.5 percent in February and 2.4 percent in January. The increase was weaker than the 3.5 percent analysts surveyed by FactSet had projected.
Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months, are 23.3 percent ahead of where they were last year, largely due to lockdowns put in place when the pandemic hit U.S. shores in March 2020.
Profit at Amazon more than triples
NEW YORK — Amazon's pandemic boom isn't showing signs of slowing down.
The company said April 29 that its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, fueled by the growth of online shopping. It also posted revenue of more than $100 billion, the second quarter in row that the company has passed that milestone.
Amazon is one of the few retailers that has benefited during the pandemic. As physical stores temporarily closed, people stuck at home turned to Amazon to buy groceries, cleaning supplies and more. That doesn't seem to be dying down.
In the first quarter, Amazon reported a profit of $8.1 billion, and revenue jumped 44 percent to $108.5 billion.
McD's roars back as restrictions ease
NEW YORK — The bounce back for McDonald's as restrictions were lifted across the U.S. was so strong in the first quarter that the company surpassed sales during the same period even in 2019, long before the pandemic broadsided the country.
McDonald's revenue jumped 9 percent to $5.1 billion for the January-March period, better than most had expected.
U.S. sales at locations open at least a year rose 13.6 percent in the January-March period.
A new round of federal stimulus checks likely boosted first quarter sales, said McDonald's U.S. executive Joe Erlinger. New products, including a long-awaited crispy chicken sandwich and spicy nuggets, also outperformed, he said.
"The positivity we saw in the first quarter was way beyond just the stimulus checks," Erlinger said.
The trick for McDonald's will be to keep the sales momentum going even as more U.S. dining rooms reopen and customers return to pre-pandemic habits.
McDonald's expects its U.S. same-store sales to continue to outpace 2019 levels in the second quarter.
Twitter has solid results, tepid outlook
SAN FRANCISCO — Like its bigger technology peers, Twitter posted stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter on Thursday. But a lukewarm outlook sent shares tumbling after hours.
The company earned $68 million compared to a loss of $8.4 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 28 percent to $1.04 billion, beating expectations.
Twitter had 199 million daily users, on average, in the third quarter, up 20percent year-over-year and slightly below the 200 million that analysts were expecting. Twitter does not disclose monthly user figures.
Twitter said it expects revenue between $980 million and $1.08 billion for the current quarter, below the $1.06 billion midpoint that analysts expect.
Mortgage rates rise slightly in US
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates rose slightly this week after three weeks of declines as new economic data underscores the recovering economy's strength. The benchmark 30-year home loan, however, remains below 3 percent.
Freddie Mac reported April 29that the average 30-year rate ticked up to 2.98 percent from 2.97 percent last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.23 percent.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, rose to 2.31 percent from 2.29 percent.
Experts are expecting mortgage rates to increase modestly in the short term, while remaining at low levels in light of the Federal Reserve's goal of keeping its key interest rate near zero until the economy recovers from the pandemic.
Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells
FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany's Daimler Truck AG and Sweden's Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel cells for trucks in Europe starting in 2025 and called on European Union policymakers to boost incentives for climate-neutral technologies.
The companies said April 29 their "cellcentric" venture is carrying out preparatory work in Germany and that a decision on a location for large-scale series production will be announced in 2022. Daimler Truck and Volvo said they plan to start with customer tests of fuel-cell electric trucks in about three years and to launch large-scale production by the end of the decade.
The companies urged European policymakers to add incentives to make up for the fact that climate-neutral trucks would be more expensive. Daimler and Volvo also said they see hydrogen fuel cells playing a big role for heavier loads and longer distances.