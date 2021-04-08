Another record for the S&P 500 index; Sunshine State goes to court to reopen cruise industry;

Stocks rise as bond yields lift tech
NEW YORK — Technology companies led stocks to more gains on Wall Street Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the third time this week.
The benchmark index rose 0.4 percent and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Stocks within the S&P 500 were about evenly split between gainers and losers, with technology companies driving much of the rally. Those gains were tempered mainly by a slide in energy stocks and real estate companies.
Bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, continued to inch back from the highs they hit earlier in the month. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, fell to 1.63 percent from 1.65 percent late Wednesday. It had been as high as 1.75% on Monday.
That pullback in yields took some pressure off tech stocks, which have slipped over the last few months as yields jumped and made the shares look pricey.
"We expect rates to rise because the economy is looking better," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. "I don't think that the 10-year (Treasury yield) moving around in the short term is really an issue for the market."
Fla. sues feds to let cruises resume
MIAMI — The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.
DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy and employs tens of thousands of Floridians.
"We don't believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data," the Republican governor said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of COVID-19 cases but has so far not lifted its no-sail order.
The CDC shut down sailing last March when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide, prompting ports to reject docking plans and leaving some passengers and crew members to navigate for an extended time.
Florida is the nation's cruise capital with three of the world's busiest ports. The industry generates billions for the state's economy as millions of people typically cruise from one of Florida's ports each year.
Layoffs push jobless claims higher
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 744,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, consumers gain confidence and the government distributes aid throughout the economy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that applications increased by 16,000 from 728,000 a week earlier. Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last year. But they remain high by historical standards: Before the pandemic erupted, weekly applications typically remained below 220,000 a week.
For the week ending March 27, 3.7 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits, the government said. If you include supplemental federal programs that were established last year to help the unemployed endure the health crisis, a total of 18.2 million are receiving some form of jobless aid the week of March 20.
Economists monitor weekly jobless claims for early signs of where the job market is headed. Applications are usually a proxy for layoffs: They typically decline as the economy improves. Or they rise as employers retrench in response to sluggish consumer demand.
During the pandemic, though, the numbers have become a less reliable barometer. States have struggled to clear backlogs of unemployment applications, and suspected fraud has clouded the actual volume of job cuts.
By nearly all measures, though, the economy has been strengthening.
More GM plant cuts tied to chip shortage
DETROIT — The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors to further cut production at six North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter.
The shutdowns likely will crimp dealer inventory of vehicles made at the plants, but GM says it has managed to keep factories humming that make hot-selling and very profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.
"GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products," the company said Thursday in a statement.
The chip shortage has already been rippling through various markets since last summer. It has made it difficult for schools to buy enough laptops for students forced to learn from home, delayed the release of popular products such as the iPhone 12 and created mad scrambles to find the latest video game consoles such as the PlayStation 5.
But things have been getting even worse in recent weeks, particularly in the auto industry, where factories are shutting down because there aren't enough chips to finish building vehicles that are starting to look like computers on wheels. The problem was recently compounded by a grounded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, choking off chips headed from Asia to Europe.
GameStop pitches Chewy founder to be chair
NEW YORK — GameStop is nominating Chewy founder Ryan Cohen as chairman of the board at its annual meeting of shareholders June 9. The current board chair is Kathy P. Vrabeck.
In mid-January, GameStop Corp. added Cohen and two of his former colleagues from Chewy to its board after Cohen had pressed the retailer to focus on its online operations. That move contributed to the stock's meteoric rise. Shares have given up some of their over-the-moon gains since the big runup in late January, but are still up more than 800% this year.
Earlier this week, the video retailer said that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The shares will be sold through an "at-the-market" offering, which allows companies to place their stock on the market over a period of time.
GameStop's business has been floundering over the past decade with the rapid shift toward downloading games. That shift threatened the existence of GameStop and its shares had been more than halved, to $20 each, by the beginning of this year. But GameStop has been swept up in a battle between big-moneyed hedge funds betting against it and small investors trying to prop it up. That has caused GameStop's share price to soar despite the shaky financials underneath.
Rates on mortgages dip for 1st time in weeks
McLEAN, Va. — Mortgage rates fell for the first time in more than two months as buyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13 percent this week from 3.18 percent last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.33 percent.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those looking to refinance, fell to 2.42 percent from 2.45 percent. One year ago it was 2.77 percent.
Mortgage rates have been historically low for years, but strong demand and low inventory have pushed prices higher.
Drifting cargo ship secured off Norway
HELSINKI — Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port on April 8.
Norwegian officials said the rescue operation of the Eemslift Hendrika, a Netherlands-registered ship designed to carry large boats, was completed early Thursday and the ship is slowly being towed to the western city of Alesund.
The ship's crew of 12 was rescued by helicopter late Monday after a power outage in its main engine. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched salvage operation late Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore.
The vessel has substantial quantities of diesel and fuel in its tanks, which could have caused an environmental disaster. Norwegian maritime authorities issued an emergency alert late Wednesday and started preparations in case of an oil spill.
The Eemslift Hendrika was adrift in the area where the North Sea and Norwegian Sea meet. Salvage experts were lowered onto the sharply listing ship Wednesday to attach towing ropes to waiting tug boats.
One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian coast guard and secured to another tug boat.
German factory orders up again in Feb.
BERLIN — Factory orders in Germany, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners, rose for the second consecutive month in February, official figures showed Thursday.
Orders were up 1.2 percent compared with January, which saw a 0.8 percent gain, the Economy Ministry said. It was the ninth increase in the past 10 months, the exception being a drop in December.
The gain was driven by demand at home, with orders from inside Germany rising 4 percent. Orders from other countries in the 19-nation eurozone were up 2.7 percent, but those from elsewhere in the world dropped 2.3 percent.
Last year, Germany's gross domestic product shrank by 4.9 percent. That ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009. However, Germany's economy did better than several others in the eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.