Americans were spending more in February, before virus outbreak; IMF chief says a global recession is underway

Consumer spending up slightly in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending by a modest amount in February but the expectation is that spending will be hit hard in coming months reflecting the shutdown of the American economy by the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that spending edged up 0.2 percent in February, matching the January gain but below the 0.4 percent increase in December.
Personal incomes rose a solid 0.6 percent in February, matching the January gain. Those strong increases are likely to fall-off as millions of Americans lose their jobs although the Senate has passed a $2.2 trillion economic relief package that would cushion the blow by providing checks of up to $1,200 to individuals and expanding unemployment benefits.
Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity but surveys are already showing the virus is having a big impact on the biggest driver of the economy. Coresight, a data research firm, found that almost half of U.S. consumers — 47 percent — are now extremely concerned about the outbreak, up 10 percentage points in just one week.
"With high-frequency data showing a collapse in economic activity over the past couple of weeks, overall consumer spending is likely to have plummeted in March," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
Hunter said he was expecting around a 40 percent decline in consumer spending in the April-June quarter.
IMF: world economy in recession
WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund said Friday it is clear that the global economy has now entered a recession that could be as bad or worse than the 2009 downturn.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the 189-nation lending agency was forecasting a recovery in 2021, saying it could be a "sizable rebound." But she said this would only occur if nations succeed in containing the coronavirus and limiting the economic damage.
"A key concern about a long-lasting impact of the sudden stop of the world economy is the risk of a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs that not only can undermine the recovery but erode the fabric of our societies," she told reporters at a news conference following a telephone conference with finance officials from the 24 nations that make up the IMF's policy-setting panel.
She said the IMF was updating its economic outlook now and it would be released in a few weeks, allowing the agency more time to assess the economic impacts of the virus.
Asked if the United States was now in recession, she noted that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had said Thursday that America " may well be in a recession." She said she believed not only the United States but many other advanced economies and a number of developing countries had already entered downturns.
Carriers likely to seek grants, not loans
WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines are seen as more likely to seek federal grants than loans from the huge economic-rescue package that President Donald Trump signed on Friday.
The loans would carry tougher terms than the grants, which would provide cash to cover airline payroll costs and avoid layoffs for the next six months. The carriers, however, are waiting for the Treasury Department to set terms for both loans and grants over the next several days.
Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, eager to avoid comparisons with the unpopular bailout of major banks more than a decade ago, say taxpayers will be compensated for extending $25 billion in grants and another $25 billion in loans to passenger airlines.
“We have to keep our airlines going ... now, maybe we will take a piece of the airlines for the country, for our country, where we loan money and we take a piece,” Trump said during a White House briefing.
None of the airlines committed to apply for federal aid, but analysts expect airlines will take the grants.
J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said airlines will take the grants but not the loans because the bill requires them to prove they have no other access to capital to get Treasury-backed loans — they have recently tapped the private credit market. Cowen analyst Helane Becker also said some airlines will bypass the loans, in part to avoid more government influence on their businesses.
Microsoft divests stake in AnyVision
SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft said Friday it is pulling its investments from a facial-recognition startup that scans faces at Israeli military checkpoints, even though the tech giant couldn't substantiate claims that the startup's technology is used unethically.
Microsoft late last year hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to lead a team of lawyers to audit Israeli firm AnyVision.
AnyVision had announced a $74 million investment in June from a group including Microsoft's venture capital arm. The firm and its Microsoft backing attracted public scrutiny as the Israeli military installed face scanners at border crossings where Palestinians enter Israel from the West Bank.
Holder's team was asked in October to determine whether AnyVision's technology applications comply with Microsoft's ethical principles against using facial recognition for mass surveillance. Microsoft and AnyVision jointly announced Friday that the audit didn't substantiate any breach of Microsoft's principles.
But Microsoft also said Friday it is still divesting its stake in the startup, and will stop making minority investments in companies that sell facial-recognition technology.