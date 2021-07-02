Americans spending wildly on new cars; Tesla's sales April-June more than doubled

Car sales, prices up on chip pinch
DETROIT — U.S. consumers continued to spend wildly on new automobiles in the second quarter, pushing sales up 50.2% over last year despite tight dealer inventories and record high prices.
Automakers sold about 4.43 million vehicles from April through June, a figure 0.4 percent lower than in 2019, the last normal year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Despite the big jump from a year ago, there were signs that sales were slowing toward the end of the quarter, mostly because dealers had few vehicles to sell. A global shortage of computer chips has forced most automakers to cut production. But demand is still high as the pandemic wanes and people look to buy vehicles for family road trips.
"Unfortunately the chipset and inventory shortages really came to a head and outstripped supply in June," said Edmunds.com director of insights Jessica Caldwell. "This isn't a problem that's going away anytime soon."
Consumers desperate for new vehicles often paid over the sticker price, pushing the average sales price in June above $40,000 for the first time, according to J.D. Power. Automakers cut discounts, but still sold vehicles. On average they had enough inventory to supply only 39 days of sales, down from 93 a year ago, J.D. Power said.
Tesla delivers 201K cars in 2Q
DETROIT — Tesla says it delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage that has hit nearly every automaker.
The sales figures fell a bit short of Wall Street estimates of 207,000 vehicles, according to data provider FactSet. But it was better than first-quarter sales of 185,000 and put the company on a path to double last year's annual deliveries of just under 500,000.
The company says it only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5 percent or more.
Sales from April through June more than doubled the same period last year, when the start of the coronavirus pandemic forced Tesla and other automakers to close factories for much of the quarter.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that 200,000 deliveries was the bull case scenario for Tesla in the second quarter. He wrote that 195,000 Model 3 and Y deliveries could give Tesla the potential to hit 900,000 in annual sales this year.
Trade deficit widens to $71.2B for US
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports.
The Commerce Department reported July 2 that the deficit rose 3.1 percent from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
In May, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 0.6 percent to $206 billion. But that was offset by a 1.3 percent gain in imports which hit $277.3 billion.
Through the first five months of this year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $353.1 billion, up a sizable 45.8 percent from the deficit during the same period last year when Americans' appetite for imported goods was being held back by the pandemic.