American opened their wallets in April; Southwest Air puts booze on ice after a rash of rowdiness

Consumers kept on spending in April
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending by 0.5 percent in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks.
Even with the pullback from a 4.7 percent surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession. The April gain was led by a 1.1 percent rise in spending on services, the sector that covers airline travel, hotels and restaurants — areas that were devastated by the pandemic-caused shutdowns a year ago.
The May 28 report also showed that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve surged by a bigger-than-expected 3.6 percent for the 12 months that ended in April. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the so-called core inflation over that period was a still high 3.1 percent.
Both figures are far above the Fed's 2 percent annual inflation target. Yet the current year-over-year inflation figures are likely temporarily elevated. That's because when the pandemic paralyzed the economy in early spring last year, many prices plummeted before rebounding later in the year.
Southwest holds the booze after rowdiness
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers.
The carrier, which serves Charleston International, planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on May 28, it said it was delaying the move.
A Southwest spokesman said the decision might disappoint some passengers but is the right decision in the interest of safety. The president of the Southwest flight attendants union has raised concern about selling alcohol again. She says there were 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers on Southwest planes in a recent five-week period, including an alleged assault of a female crew member last week in California.
Ram trucks recalled; wheels could fall off
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.
The recall covers certain 2012-2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks. The recalled vehicles are mainly in North America.
The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts. Fiat Chrysler says some service and owner’s manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs. If the nuts were overtightened, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries.
US blocks seafood from Chinese fleet
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has blocked imports of seafood from the fleet of a Chinese company that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions.
Customs and Border Protection said May 28 that it would place an immediate hold on any imports linked to the more than 30 vessels operated by Dalian Ocean Fishing, under a U.S. law that bars goods suspected to have been produced with forced labor.
It’s the first time the U.S. has sought to block imports from a company’s entire fishing fleet. And it’s a sign that the CBP’s investigation found evidence of widespread abuse on Dalian vessels around the world. The company had no immediate comment.
EU gives TikTok a month to respond
BRUSSELS — The European Commission has given Chinese-owned video app TikTok one month to answer complaints from an European consumers organization over its commercial practices.
The EU’s executive arm said May 28 that it has started discussions following an alert launched earlier this year by the European Consumer Organisation about alleged breaches of consumers’ rights. The commission said some contractual terms in TikTok’s policies could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers, adding that concerns relating to issues including hidden marketing and advertising strategies targeting children were raised.