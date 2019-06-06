In honor of Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw’s “Songs of America,” this week’s Head2Head Trivia is all about protests throughout American history. Returning winner Abram Stewart will be facing off against delivery driver Max Dotterer.
Questions
1. A series of sit-ins at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in 1960 were vital to the progression and recognition of the Civil Rights Movement. This particular string of sit-ins took place in what Southern U.S. city?
2. A series of protests took place at the capitol building of what state after Gov. Scott Walker proposed a Budget Repair Bill to limit public employee collective bargaining in 2011?
3. What 1776 pamphlet by Thomas Paine advocated for independence from Great Britain and was read at public readings throughout the 13 Colonies?
4. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started a widespread chain of protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. What team did he play for during that time?
5. The women’s suffrage parade of 1913 was the first large-scale organized march on Washington. The parade occurred on the eve of what president’s inauguration?
6. In the number of total participants, what was the largest organized protest in United States history?
7. In the autumn of 1972, a cross-country caravan protest was staged to bring national attention to issues faced by American Indians such as treaty rights and living standards. What is this protest known as?
8. One of the most prominent organizations in the Civil Rights Movement was SNCC, which featured prominently in events like the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington. What does SNCC stand for?
9. The 1970 song “Ohio,” which was composed and performed in the aftermath of the shootings at Kent State University that same year, has been called one of the greatest American protest songs of all time. The song was most popularly performed by a group, but what songwriter wrote it?
10. Coxey’s Army was an 1894 march on Washington by unemployed workers during an economic depression. The protest’s images of downtrodden farmers and industrial workers marching toward a capital asking for help from a powerful figure are rumored to have inspired elements of what 1900 children’s novel?
Correct answers
1. Greensboro, NC.
2. Wisconsin.
3. “Common Sense.”
4. San Francisco 49ers.
5. Woodrow Wilson.
6. 2017 Women’s March.
7. The Trail of Broken Treaties.
8. Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
9. Neil Young.
10. “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Abram’s responses
1. Greensboro.
2. Louisiana.
3. “Common Sense.”
4. The 49ers.
5. Woodrow Wilson.
6. 2017 Women’s March.
7. The Trail of Broken Treaties.
8. Student National Conscious Committee.
9. Neil Young.
10. “The Wizard of Oz.”
Max’s responses
1. Charleston.
2. Arizona.
3. “Common Sense.”
4. The 49ers.
5. Wilson.
6. 2017 Women’s March.
7. The Trail of Tears Part II.
8. Pass.
9. Woody Guthrie.
10. “Oliver Twist.”
Conclusion
Abram wins his second straight week with an impressive eight correct answers. He will move on to next week's installment Head2Head Trivia.