Consumer spending up, not incomes
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending in October at the fastest rate in three months even though income grew at its weakest pace in 13 months.
The Commerce Department says consumer spending rose 0.3 percent last month, the best showing since a 0.5 percent rise in July. Incomes were essentially unchanged in October, the worst such reading since a similar flat reading in September 2018.
An inflation gauge tied to spending edged up a modest 0.2 percent and is just 1.3 percent higher over the past 12 months, well below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target level for inflation.
The October spending increase adds to evidence that consumers will likely do their part this quarter to offset a drag from businesses cutting back on investment plans because of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
Pending home sales slip in tight market
WASHINGTON — Americans signed fewer contracts to purchase homes in October, as would-be buyers struggled to find available properties.
The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index, which measures the number of purchase contracts signed, fell 1.7 percent last month. The signed contracts become final purchases 1-2 months later.
Still, declining mortgage rates over time have lifted home sales. The index is up 4.4 percent from a year ago.
But Americans who want to buy a home have few choices. The number of available houses fell to 1.8 million in October, a record low for that month.
Amazon doubles holiday hiring goal
NEW YORK — Amazon plans to hire 200,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, double the number of workers it hired a year ago.
The hiring spree is a sign of how quickly the online shopping giant is growing. To keep up with online orders, Amazon has been opening more warehouses, package sortation hubs and delivery stations. It's also working to speed up delivery for its Prime members to one day from two.
Other retailers plan to hire in smaller numbers. Target said it would hire 130,000 this year, up 4 percent from a year ago. And Kohl's planned to hire 90,000, about the same from 2018.
Durable goods orders rebound in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rebounded last month on a surge in demand for military aircraft.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for durable goods — which are meant to last at least three years — rose 0.6 percent in October after dropping in September. Orders for military aircraft increased 18.1 percent. Excluding defense, durable goods orders blipped up just 0.1 percent.
The numbers reflected a strike at General Motors, settled in late October. Orders for cars and auto parts fell 1.9 percent in October and 2.9 percent in September.
American manufacturing has been hurt by a trade war with China and a slowing global economy. So far this year, durable goods orders are down 0.8 percent. Orders for civilian aircraft have plunged 38.5 percent this year after Boeing Co. suspended production of the 737 Max while regulators investigate two deadly crashes.
Overall the increase in durable goods orders from September to October orders was better than economists had expected. But the September figure was downgraded to a 1.4 percent drop, worse than the 1.1 percent decrease Commerce originally announced.
Fiat Chrysler recalls vans over fans
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 110,000 vans in North America because cooling fan motors can overheat and cause fires.
The recall covers certain Ram ProMaster vans with air conditioning from 2015-2018.
FCA says in documents filed with U.S. regulators that fans can seize, and a circuit breaker may not stop them from overheating. That could cause fires.
FCA found 21 smoke or flame complaints with the government plus 13 reports from dealers. It also has over 4,000 warranty claims. The first fire complaints came from the U.S. Postal Service in July. FCA says it doesn't know of any injuries.
Fiat Chrysler is finalizing repairs. Owners who see check engine or engine temperature warning lights should shut off engines and contact dealers. Owners will be notified in January.
Farm unease dims outlook for Deere
CHICAGO — Deere's profit during the fourth quarter dropped 8 percent and it issued a weak forecast for 2020 as U.S. trade disputes and bad weather squeeze its biggest customer, the American farmer.
It's the first time that the manufacturer laid out its expectations for next year.
The company expects sales of agriculture and turf machinery to slide 5% to 10% compared with this year, and sales of construction and forestry equipment to fall 10% to 15%. That outlook, the company said, reflects slowing construction activity, which as been an area of strength.
"John Deere's performance reflected continued uncertainties in the agricultural sector," said CEO John May. "Lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions have caused many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment."
Quarterly profits were $722 million, better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Adjusted revenue was $8.7 billion, also better than expected. Annual revenue rose 5 percent to $39.26 billion.
But that was overshadowed by the first peek into 2020. Deere said Wednesday that it expects to book profits of between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion, less than the $3.25 billion it made this fiscal year.
Norwegian ends some US flights
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said Wednesday it is ending some of its long-haul routes to the U.S. and Thailand from Scandinavia, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787 Dreamliners and low demand.
Norwegian Air said it would not resume flying to New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok and Krabi, Thailand, from Copenhagen and Stockholm after the winter break.
It will continue to fly to the U.S. from Oslo and routes to Europe are not affected.
Norwegian executive Matthew Wood said Scandinavia "is not large enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen." He added that Norwegian has "had challenges with the Rolls Royce engines," meaning "more aircraft on the ground. This affects the route program."
Like other airlines trying to provide budget flights on long-distance routes, the Oslo-based company has struggled to make profits.