American Air is 1 of 5 carriers to strike loan deals with gov't; US trade gap widened in May

5 airlines reach loan deals with US
DALLAS — American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry's desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic.
The Treasury Department said Thursday that it had signed letters of intent for new loans to American, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.
All the leading U.S. airlines had previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30. These five are the first carriers to accept loans from a separate $25 billion kitty that Congress set aside under a $2.2 billion measure to help companies hurt by the pandemic.
American, which serves Charleston along with Frontier, said it signed a term sheet with Treasury for a $4.75 billion loan, which would be in addition to $5.8 billion that Treasury has already agreed to extend to American.
American is generally considered the financially weakest of the largest U.S. airlines, having entered the pandemic with the largest amount of debt. Isom said in May that the airline was considering using its AAdvantage frequent-flyer program as collateral for a federal loan.
Trade deficit rises 9.7% in May
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerce.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the goods and services the United States buys and what it sells abroad rose 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion, highest since December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated world trade. U.S. exports fell 4.4% in May to $144.5 billion, lowest since November 2009. Imports slid 0.9% to $199.1 billion, lowest since July 2010.
The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 7.3% to $27.9 billion in May.
So far this year, the overall U.S. deficit in the trade of goods and services has fallen 9.1% to $223.4 billion from $245.7 billion in January-May 2019.
World trade has plummeted in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. In May, overall U.S. trade — exports plus imports — came in at $343.6 billion, down 28% from May 2019. Exports of crude oil and petroleum products dropped sharply in May as did auto imports.
In May, the United States ran a $76.1 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as autos and appliances. But it ran a $21.5 billion surplus, smallest since February 2016, in the trade of services such as banking and education.
Airbnb won't let some book homes
NEW YORK — Airbnb will ban some younger U.S. guests from booking homes in their area as part of a continuing effort to crack down on unauthorized parties.
The home sharing company said U.S. guests under age 25 with fewer than three positive Airbnb reviews won't be allowed to book entire homes close to where they live. Airbnb wouldn't reveal how it defines what is "close."
Those guests will still be allowed to book entire homes elsewhere, and they will be allowed to book hotel rooms or private rooms within homes, the company said.
Guests under 25 with at least three positive Airbnb reviews and no negative reviews won't be subject to the restrictions.
Airbnb began stepping up efforts to ban "party houses" last November after five people were shot and killed during an unauthorized party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, Calif.
Tesla deliveries up despite shutdown
DETROIT — Tesla says it delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first. The increase came even though coronavirus restrictions forced it to shut down its only U.S. factory for much of the period.
The company says it delivered 90,650 vehicles from April through June as it rolled out the new Model Y SUV in the U.S. and China. That's a 2.5 percent increase over the first quarter's 88,400. But it was a 4.8 percent drop from the second quarter of 2019, when Tesla delivered 95,200 vehicles.
The Palo Alto, California, company said it delivered 10,600 of its older Models, the S sedan and X SUV. The newer Y small SUV and Model 3 smaller car accounted for the bulk of the sales at 80,050.
The sales performance beat Wall Street estimates of 72,000 for the second quarter, according to FactSet.
Long-term home loans at a low again
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week with the benchmark 30-year home loan hitting its lowest level ever.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.07 percent, down from last week's 3.13 percent. For the second week in a row, it is the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.75 percent.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also fell slightly to 2.56 percent from 2.59 percent last week, but it is down from 3.18 percent a year ago.
The historically low interest rates come as the U.S. housing market appears to be rebounding somewhat from a coronavirus-caused spring freeze.