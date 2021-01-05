American Air cracking down on emotional-support animals; US factories ramped up in December

American reins in animals on its planes
DALLAS — American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them.
The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if they are trained service dogs. The change takes effect Monday, although passengers who already bought tickets can fly with a companion animal until Feb. 1. The move follows a similar decision by Alaska Airlines and is likely to be copied by other carriers. The U.S. Transportation Department cleared the way for the crackdown against companion animals last month.
American said passengers with a service dog will need to complete a government form vouching for the dog's health, training and temperament.
Other animals, including dogs not trained as service dogs, will only be able to fly in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits under a seat in the cabin. Either way, American will collect a pet fee ranging from $125 to several hundred dollars.
Jessica Tyler, American's president of cargo, said the rules will help passengers with service animals and protect employees on planes and in airports.
US factories hit fastest pace since 2018
WASHINGTON — American factories grew in December at the fastest pace in more than two years as manufacturing continued to weather the pandemic better than the battered services sector.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 60.7 percent last month, the highest reading since it stood at 60.8 in August 2018. The gauge was up 3.2 percentage points from a November level of 57.5.
Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.
The U.S. economy collapsed from April through June but since that time manufacturing has posted solid gains, while the services sector, which includes restaurants, bars and the travel industry, has been harder hit.
While manufacturing has recovered since spring, Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing committee, said that it continues to face virus-related headwinds such as factory shutdowns needed to sanitize facilities and difficulties in hiring new workers as the virus again surges in the U.S.
Amazon makes its first jetliner purchase
NEW YORK — Amazon said Tuesday that it bought 11 Boeing jets from Delta and WestJet airlines to boost its growing delivery network and get orders to shoppers faster.
The company said it's the first time it has purchased planes for its delivery network. Over the past couple of years, Amazon has been leasing planes to build its fleet.
"Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, in a blog post.
Amazon has been working to deliver most of its packages itself and rely less on UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and other carriers. Besides its fleet of planes, Amazon has also built several package-sorting hubs at airports, opened warehouses closer to where shoppers live and launched a program that lets contractors start businesses delivering packages in vans stamped with the Amazon logo.
Amazon said the 11 planes, all of which are Boeing 767-300s, will be converted to hold cargo instead of passengers. The four jets that it is buying from WestJet will join Amazon's fleet this year, and the seven from Delta will be ready by next year. The purchases will bring its total fleet to 85 planes by 2022.
Amazon.com Inc. declined to say how much it is paying for the planes.
NYSE nixes plan to delist 3 Chinese firms
BEIJING — The New York Stock Exchange has withdrawn plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers. The shares were to be removed under an order from President Donald Trump, a move Beijing had warned might lead to retaliation.
The exchange cited "further consultation" with regulators but its announcement late Monday gave no other details.
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday criticized Washington for "suppressing foreign companies" but made no direct comment on the NYSE announcement.
The NYSE said Thursday it would remove China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. under Trump's November order barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military.
The order added to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology, security and spying accusations.
The Trump administration has imposed export controls and other sanctions on some Chinese companies, visa curbs on members of the ruling Communist Party and other restrictions.
World Bank sees muted recovery, risk
WASHINGTON — The global economy will experience a subdued recovery this year from the devastating pandemic, the World Bank predicted Tuesday, but it warned that the near-term outlook is highly uncertain and growth could be imperiled if coronavirus infections and delays in the rollout of vaccines continue.
In its new Global Economic Outlook, the World Bank forecast 4 percent growth this year following a 4.3 percent decline in 2020, the biggest plunge in global output since a contraction of 9.8 percent in 1945 as nations demobilized at the end of World War II.
By comparison, the global recession triggered by the Great Depression of the 1930s saw growth shrink by 4.8 percent on average from 1930 through 1932. The 2008 financial crisis triggered a 1.8 percent drop in global output in 2009.
"If history is any guide, the global economy is heading for a decade of growth disappointments unless policy makers put in place comprehensive reforms," the bank warned, citing the global pandemic layered over economic trends already in play.
The bank said global growth will be aided by a recovery this year to GDP growth of 3.5 percent in the U.S. and a 7.9 percent rebound in China, the two biggest economies. Because of the uncertainty, the World Bank cautioned that its forecast is highly uncertain.
"While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms," said David Malpass, president.
Where is pioneer of China e-commerce?
BEIJING — China's best-known entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, made his fortune by taking big risks.
The former English teacher founded Alibaba Group in 1999, when China had few internet users. Online payments service Alipay launched five years later, before regulators said such businesses would be allowed. Both long shots grew to dominate their industries.
Ma's latest gambit backfired after he called regulators too conservative in an Oct. 24 speech and urged them to be more innovative. They halted the impending stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform that grew out of Alipay. Alibaba's share price sank, possibly costing Ma his status as China's richest tycoon.
Since then, Ma has stayed out of the public eye, canceled a TV appearance and avoided social media. That has prompted a flurry of speculation about what might happen to China's biggest global business celebrity and a symbol of its tech boom.
"The Jack Ma Era is ended," wrote a blogger. "It's too late to say goodbye."
Spokespeople for Alibaba and Ant didn't respond to questions about why Ma hasn't appeared in public. CNBC reported Tuesday that he is purposely staying out of sight, citing an unidentified source.
Ma irked regulators with the speech at a business conference in Shanghai attended by some of the regulators he was criticizing.