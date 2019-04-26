Amazon to offer 1-day deliveries
NEW YORK — Two-day delivery is going out of style.
Amazon, which hooked shoppers on getting just about anything shipped in two days, said this week that it will soon promise one-day delivery for its U.S. Prime members on most items.
The company hopes that cutting delivery times in half will make its $119-a-year Prime membership more attractive, since nearly every other online store offers free deliveries in two days. Amazon also can't compete with Walmart and Target, where ordering online and picking up at a store is becoming more popular with shoppers.
"It is a smart change, but it is also one that is becoming increasingly necessary," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. "Other retailers have really upped their game in terms of delivery."
Still, Saunders said the shift is likely to put even more pressure on Amazon's retail rivals. Shares of Walmart and Target fell Friday, a day after Amazon's announcement.
Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, said the company is equipped to offer one-day shipping, since it has spent more than 20 years adding warehouses where orders are packed and shipped. Also, Amazon has also been delivering more packages itself, rather than relying on outside carriers.
American Air: $350M hit from 737 crisis
DALLAS — American Airlines expects to take a $1 billion hit from two things it didn't expect when 2019 started: That its newest Boeing Co. jet would be grounded for months after two deadly crashes, and that oil prices would rise.
The airline's top executives are confident that U.S. regulators will soon allow the Boeing 737 Max to fly again after Boeing completes changes to the jet. In the meantime, however, American is rebooking nearly 700,000 passengers who were supposed to be on the 15,000 Max flights that the airline canceled through Aug. 19.
American said Friday the grounding of its 24 Max planes will cut $350 million from 2019 pretax profit, partly because vacationers who bought cheap tickets some time ago will fill seats that American hoped to sell at higher prices closer to the peak summer vacation period.
The Max-related loss, along with a $650 million increase in projected fuel spending because of higher oil prices, caused American to cut its forecast of full-year earnings.
Executives said they believe the Federal Aviation Administration will approve the Max for flights before Aug. 19. But that was the earliest date that American had enough confidence — 95% certainty, said CEO Doug Parker — to consider putting the plane back in the airline's schedule.
Exxon's 1Q profit tumbles by 49%
IRVING, Texas — Exxon Mobil's first-quarter profit fell by half to $2.35 billion as the company spent more on oil production and was hit by lower margins in its refinery business.
During the quarter, Exxon continued to build its operation in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. That helped drive a 42% spike in spending on exploration and production, to $6.89 billion.
Production rose 2% to the equivalent of 4 million barrels of oil a day, with a contribution from higher output in the Permian.
Earnings also fell by half in the chemicals business on weaker prices.
Exxon's revenue fell to $63.63 billion from $68.21 billion a year ago, compared with the FactSet estimate of $63 billion.
Slack messaging app eyeing IPO
NEW YORK — Work messaging platform Slack is taking the next step in filing to go public, the latest in several highly anticipated tech IPOs.
In documents posted with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday, Slack Technologies Inc. says it posted a loss of $138.9 million on revenue of $400 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31.
In February Slack filed a draft registration statement with the SEC. Slack is pursuing a direct listing rather than a regular initial public offering. In a direct listing, a company doesn't hire underwriters or sell new shares, just existing shares. It plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SK."
Slack's IPO comes after Pinterest, Lyft and Zoom went public. Uber and Postmates are due up next.