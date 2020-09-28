Amazon to move delayed Prime Day to October this year; AT&T outage affects many areas of SC

Amazon moves Prime Day to October
NEW YORK — Amazon is aiming to kickstart the holiday shopping season early this year.
The company is holding its annual Prime Day over two days in October this year, after the pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. It's the first time Prime Day is being held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way to get people to start their holiday shopping.
Even before Amazon's announcement Monday, major retailers have said they plan to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October and offer deals earlier, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.
Prime Day, which will run from Oct. 13-14 this year, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time. In past years, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have offered their own online discounts during Prime Day. In fact, Target announced on Monday it was also holding a two-day sale event on Oct. 13-14.
Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles' Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba. Prime Day has become one of Amazon's biggest shopping days, since it offers some of its deepest discounts of the year.
Amazon also sees it as a way to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, since only those paying $12.99 a month or $119 a year can access the deals.
AT&T back up after big outage in SC
AT&T said it restored service Monday afternoon in South Carolina, several hours after wireless telephone customers in major areas of the state were experiencing outages caused by equipment failure.
Downdetector.com said a surge of problems were being reported in the morning in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach.
AT&T said in a brief written statement that service was up and running again by about 2 p.m.
“We worked quickly to restore service for customers in South Carolina who experienced interruptions caused by an equipment failure," the company said. "We apologize for the inconvenience.”
United, pilots in deal to avoid furloughs
DALLAS — United Airlines and its pilots have reached an agreement that both sides say will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later this week.
The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline's 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June.
The agreement was ratified by about 58 percent of the pilots who voted on it.
The deal comes as United, American and some smaller airlines prepare to shed workers on Thursday, when $25 billion in federal pandemic-relief aid and a related prohibition on furloughs expires. The airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for $25 billion more to prevent furloughs for another six months, through next March, but the fate of their campaign is uncertain.
U.S. air travel remains about two-thirds lower than it was a year ago, and United executives do not expect travel to fully recover until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.
United is still poised to furlough nearly 12,000 flight attendants, mechanics and other union employees. Pilots have special training requirements that can make it more difficult and time-consuming to bring them back, and United executives wanted to avoid a delay in responding when demand rises.
ArcelorMittal sheds its US business
CLEVELAND — Cleveland-Cliffs is making its second billion-dollar acquisition in less than a year with the purchase of steel maker ArcelorMittal's U.S. business for about $1.4 billion in cash and stock.
About a third of the deal will be an up front cash payment of about $505 million, the companies said Monday. ArcelorMittal, based in Luxembourg, will also receive stock in Cleveland-Cliffs valued at about $873 million.
In return the Cleveland iron ore mining company will get six steelmaking facilities, eight finishing facilities, two iron ore mining and pelletizing operations, and three coal and coke making operations.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will make Cleveland-Cliffs the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron ore pellet in North America, the company said.
ArcelorMittal USA averaged more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018 and 2019. Cleveland-Cliffs does about $2 billion in annual revenue.
ArcelorMittal is the former owner and operator of the Georgetown steel mill, which it bought in 2004 and sold in late 2017, two years after closing the coastal South Carolina plant. It has no other operations in the state.
Uber can operate in London for now
LONDON — Uber can keep operating in London for another year and a half after winning its appeal of a decision by the British capital's transit regulator not to renew its license.
The ride-hailing company had challenged Transport for London's decision in late 2019 not to renew its operating license over safety concerns involving impostor drivers.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said Monday he found Uber to be "fit and proper" and granted the company an 18-month license extension, which comes with 21 conditions including providing regular, independent reports to authorities.
The company said the decision is a "recognition of Uber's commitment to safety" and it will "continue to work constructively" with the regulator.
It's a crucial legal victory in a lucrative European market as the company struggles to turn a profit.
Ohio tells GM to repay tax break
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — General Motors must repay roughly half of a $60 million tax incentive package because of its broken promise to keep open its assembly plant near Youngstown, a state agency said Monday.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority also said GM must invest $12 million in workforce and education needs near the former Lordstown plant, which the automaker closed last year.
An economic development deal from more than a decade ago gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for keeping the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. State officials told the automaker in March that the plant's closing violated the agreement.
GM said in a statement that it has a large manufacturing presence in Ohio, noting that it is currently building a new electric battery cell factory in Lordstown next to the site of the much larger assembly plant it shut down in March 2019 after more than 50 years of production.