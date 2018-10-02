Amazon's pay raise plan sinks retailers
NEW YORK — Retailers sank Tuesday after Amazon said it will raise hourly wages for U.S. employees, and smaller companies continued to stumble, but several big industrial companies rose, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high.
Pepsi fell after it said the strong dollar will take a bigger chunk out of its annual profit. General Motors and Ford both fell after they reported their sales. Airline stocks also dropped after Delta's projections for the third quarter disappointed Wall Street.
Tesla output climbs; CEO rallies workers
TOKYO — Tesla reported encouraging production figures for its third quarter as founder Elon Musk tells employees to work hard to prove "the naysayers wrong."
Tesla announced Tuesday that it produced 80,142 vehicles in the third quarter, 50 percent more than the previous quarter. The company made 53,239 Model 3 vehicles, in line with its outlook for 50,000 to 55,000, and nearly double the second quarter's volume.
It produced 26,903 Model S and X vehicles. That's slightly better than its second-quarter performance and in line with its full-year guidance. The company's target of 100,000 Model S and X deliveries in 2018 remains unchanged.
Tesla delivered 83,500 vehicles in the third quarter, which is more than 80 percent of the vehicles that it delivered all of last year.
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit last week, saying Musk's tweet in August about taking the company private constituted securities fraud because Musk knew he hadn't lined up the money for the deal.
Musk settled with the regulators in deal announced Saturday. He is staying on as CEO, but giving up the chairman title. Musk and Tesla will each pay $20 million to resolve the case.
Penney hires ex-Jo-Ann's exec as CEO
NEW YORK — J.C. Penney has named Jill Soltau, who most recently served as president and CEO of fabric and crafts chain Jo-Ann Stores, to be its next CEO, effective Oct. 15.
Soltau, a 30-year retail veteran, succeeds Marvin Ellison, who resigned this past summer to take the top job at home improvement chain Lowe's after less than four years at the helm.
Ellison's departure raised speculation that he wasn't particularly optimistic about Penney's prospects. The department store chain is still struggling despite a stronger economy that has lifted sales at its peers like Macy's and Kohl's.
Walmart to buy plus-size women's brand
NEW YORK — Walmart says it's acquiring an online plus-size fashion brand called Eloquii Design Inc., extending its buying spree of niche brands as it tries to compete better with online leader Amazon.com
Walmart declined to disclose the purchase price, but says the move will help it get a foothold into the $21 billion plus-size women's clothing arena.
Eloquii also operates five retail stores. It says its executive team, including CEO Mariah Chase, and its 100 employees will continue to be based in Long Island City, New York, and Columbus, Ohio.
Walmart aims to attract younger and more affluent shoppers with its string of acquisitions. Two years ago, it bought Jet.com for more than $3 billion and since then, it's been concentrating on buying smaller online brands such as Bonobos and Moosejaw.
Kroger, Walgreens to partner on sales pilot
NEW YORK — The nation's biggest grocery and drugstore chains are testing a plan to work together, trying to keep pace with Americans who increasingly shop with the click of a button or a swipe on an iPad.
Walgreens will begin selling Kroger products in 13 stores near Cincinnati, where Kroger is based, and allow customers to use its locations to pick up Kroger groceries ordered online.
Walgreens has about 9,800 U.S. drugstores. Kroger Co. runs 2,800 locations, including Harris Teeter supermarkets.
Drugstores have shifted product lineups in recent years, adding food and health and wellness items, potentially luring more shoppers who want to cut down on trips to multiple stores.
CVS Health Corp. is already running pharmacies and clinics inside of Target stores.
Fed chief: gradual hikes best approach
BOSTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he sees no need to drop the central bank's current gradual approach to raising interest rates.
Powell says the current combination of steady, low inflation and very low unemployment show the country is going through "extraordinary times."
He says the central bank is trying to make sure it doesn't raise rates too quickly and push the country into a recession or move too slowly and set off higher inflation.
He adds that the Fed's goal of gradual increases in interest rates is an effort to balance those risks and extend the current expansion, now the second longest in U.S. history.
Powell's comments came in a speech prepared for the annual conference of the National Association of Business Economics in Boston.
Alibaba founder predicts lengthy trade war
GENEVA — Alibaba founder Jack Ma says the trade dispute between the U.S. and China could "unfortunately" last 20 years.
However, he expressed hope a solution could be reached as a trade war would "hurt everybody."
The Chinese e-commerce billionaire also questioned the focus among some on trade deficits, calling it a relic of the 20th century. U.S. President Donald Trump has long derided the U.S.'s whopping deficit with China.
Ma defended trade at a World Trade Organization seminar Tuesday: "When trade stops, sometimes the war starts. So trade is the way to stop wars. Trade is the way to build up trust. It's not the weapon to fight against each other."
Ma said the business community "should stand up and say: 'We don't need a war, we need business.'"
Arrested Audi CEO leaves company
BERLIN — Suspended Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is leaving the automaker, parent company Volkswagen said Tuesday, more than three months after he was arrested as part of a probe into the manipulation of diesel emissions controls.
Volkswagen said its supervisory board approved an agreement with Stadler that will see him leave with immediate effect. It said in a statement that Stadler was unable to fulfill his duties as a board member due to his continuing detention and that he wants "to concentrate on his defense."
The company added that the settlement of contractual details "depends on the course and outcome of the criminal proceedings."
After Stadler was arrested in mid-June, Audi temporarily relieved him of his duties at his own request and named sales chief Abraham 'Bram' Schot as interim CEO.
German prosecutors ordered Stadler's arrest due to fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities had searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.
SeaWorld says attendance, revenue up
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. says attendance at its 12 parks is up 9 percent for the year so far in a turnaround for a company that struggled after the release of a documentary critical of whale captivity five years ago.
The company said in a filing Tuesday that preliminary results show total attendance so far this year was up by 1.4 million visitors compared to the first three quarters of last year. Revenue is expected to be up by $90 million for the first three-quarters of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
SeaWorld released the preliminary results as part of a potential debt refinancing transaction and says the results need to be audited. SeaWorld faced declining attendance and revenue in the years after the release of the documentary, "Blackfish."
Classic fruity shapes return to Trix cereal
MINNEAPOLIS — Trix lovers from the 1990s are rejoicing as the cereal is going retro.
General Mills said it is bringing back Classic Trix Fruity Shapes. The shapes first appeared in 1991, but the company returned the cereal to its original round shapes in 2006.
The company says it has seen more than 20,000 requests in the last 18 months to bring the shapes back. General Mills Cereal marketing director Scott Baldwin says Trix was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun when it was launched in 1954.
Classic Trix, featuring the bright colors the cereal was known for, was relaunched in 2017.
Classic Trix Fruity Shapes hit store shelves this fall.