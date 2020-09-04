Amazon eyes suburbs near its HQ for growth; Virgin Atlantic restructures

Amazon to have 25K workers near Seattle
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Seattle suburb may soon be Amazon's unofficial "HQ3."
The tech and retail giant announced Friday that it was expanding its workforce footprint in Bellevue, with new office space plans that will host a total of 25,000 employees in the next five years, the Seattle Times reports.
That's the same number of employees promised for Arlington, Va., by 2030. The Washington D.C.-area city won Amazon's closely-watched HQ2 sweepstakes in 2018 by offering $573 million in cash grants and tax incentives. Amazon in exchange pledged to bring 25,000 new jobs that will pay on average $150,000 a year.
Bellevue, meanwhile, hasn't provided tax breaks or financial incentives to lure Amazon.
The latest announcement details Amazon's plan for the tony Eastside suburb, which will include leasing 2 million square feet at two towers that are both under construction. The company is also seeking a permit for a second skyscraper of its own, the Seattle Times reports.
John Schoettler, Amazon vice president of global real estate and facilities, called Bellevue a "business-friendly community with great amenities, a high quality of life, and a fantastic talent pool."
Virgin Atlantic completes rescue plant
LONDON — Virgin Atlantic completed its $1.6 billion restructuring plan and cut 1,150 jobs Friday as the airline sought to rebuild following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal had been approved by the High Court in London earlier this week, and was formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process in the long-haul carrier's efforts to rebuild its balance sheet and to emerge from the crisis. It cut jobs as it announced it was putting the plan into place and further downsizing across the business.
"After the sacrifices so many of our people have made, further reducing the number of people we employ is heart-breaking but essential for survival," Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said. "I truly hope that as demand returns, we will see many members of our team returning to us."
Virgin Atlantic, founded in 1984 by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, has already cut 3,550 jobs, shuttered operations at London's Gatwick Airport and announced plans to retire 11 aircraft as it seeks to weather the slowdown in air travel. The airline says it doesn't expect passenger volume to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.
Delta invested $360 million in Virgin Atlantic in December 2012, acquiring a 49% stake in the airline. Virgin Group owns the remaining shares.
Virgin flies from the U.K. to destinations in the U.S., China, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Israel and the Caribbean.
US investor buys Australia airline
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Virgin Australia's creditors agreed Friday to sell the airline to Boston-based Bain Capital in a deal that will see the carrier cut 3,000 jobs and end many of its international flights.
Co-founded by British businessman Richard Branson, the airline in April became the world's largest to seek bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic grounded much of the aviation industry. It plans to reemerge with cheap fares as a value-based carrier.
The carrier is separate from another founded by Branson, Virgin Atlantic.
Virgin Australia said the deal with Bain, valued at $2.5 billion, would see unsecured creditors get paid between 9 and 13 cents on the dollar.
Paul Scurrah, CEO of Virgin Australia Group, said the sale moves the airline closer to leaving bankruptcy protection and allows it to focus on the future, in which it will continue competing with its larger rival, Qantas Airways.
Pentagon reaffirms computing contract
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Friday reaffirmed Microsoft as winner of a cloud computing contract potentially worth $10 billion, although the start of work is delayed by a legal battle over rival Amazon's claim that the bidding was flawed.
The Pentagon had requested time to review how it evaluated certain aspects of the bids after the judge who is presiding over Amazon's bid protest issued a preliminary injunction on Feb. 13. The judge said that Amazon's challenge likely had merit.
The contract was awarded to Microsoft in October. Amazon said Friday the Pentagon's further review was not based on the relative strengths of the competing bids.
Amazon has asserted that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, a news outlet often criticized by Trump.
Self-driving trucks tested in N.M.
SANTA FE, N.M. — Daimler Trucks and allied vehicle software company Torc Robotics announced Thursday the expansion of testing for self-driving trucks to public roads in New Mexico along major long-haul freight routes.
The companies have established a new testing center in Albuquerque, as they begin automated runs for 18-wheel vehicles with autonomous diving technology on public highways — supported by a human driver and a safety conductor.
Daimler's Autonomous Technology Group has taken aim at commercializing self-driving trucks within a decade, and the new testing location complements ongoing research on roadways in Virginia with milder weather and fewer steep hills.
"The reason that we started the test center in Southwest is, one, there's a lot of cargo that gets transported in that region," Torc Robotics CEO Michael Fleming said. "We're not really faced with severe snow and ice like we find it the Northeast, and at the same time, the environmental terrain is a little bit easier as well."
Daimler's testing routes in New Mexico are not publicly disclosed, thought the trucks are prominently labeled as Daimler autonomous-driving vehicles.