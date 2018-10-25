Amazon's profit soars, sales disappoint
NEW YORK — Amazon reported another quarter of record profit Thursday, fueled by the growth of online shopping and its cloud-computing service, but revenue came in less than Wall Street analysts expected.
The company has expanded far beyond its online bookseller beginnings, helping boost its profitability. For years, the company posted razor-thin quarterly profits, spending most of what it earned on building warehouses and making other investments. But that's changed as its Amazon's Web Services unit — which provides cloud computing services to companies and government — has become a major money maker for Amazon.
On Thursday, Amazon posted third-quarter profit of $2.88 billion, its fourth straight quarterly profit of more than $1 billion. A year ago, it earned just $256 million. On a per-share basis, earnings totaled $5.75, easily beating the $3.29 analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue rose 29 percent to $56.58 billion, but that was below the expected $57.05 billion.
Southwest profits up, costs a concern
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said Thursday that third-quarter profit climbed 16 percent to $615 million as it booked more passengers on more flights, but it warned that fuel and other expenses are rising surprisingly quickly. Revenue rose 5.1 percent to $5.58 billion, slightly higher than expected.
Southwest has been struggling to control costs, with labor, maintenance and airport expenses all rising. The company said that a key cost figure that strips out the impact of fuel would rise at least 3 percent next year.
A Raymond James analyst called the looming increase in so-called unit costs "a negative surprise." A Stifel analyst said it was "way above our expectations."
CEO Gary Kelly noted that Southwest has spent money to improve its frequent-flyer program and reservation system, which he said increased revenue, and to buy new planes. It also faces higher costs because it carries more passengers and more bags than ever, he said.
Kelly said some cost increases are acceptable, and he promised to focus on controlling others.
Revenue for each seat flown one mile, a closely watched figure in the airline business, rose 2.3 percent, an indication of rising prices for passengers.
Pending home sales in US rise
WASHINGTON — Pending home sales rose slightly in September, but contract signings are depressed from a year ago as affordability has become a greater challenge for would-be buyers.
The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index increased 0.5 percent last month to 104.6. But over the past year, this metric declined 1 percent.
Homebuying has slowed as mortgage rates have jumped in the past year, one of the consequences of President Donald Trump's deficit-funded tax cuts and tightening of interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Pending sales are a barometer of home purchases that are completed a month or two later.
Orders for durable goods up slightly
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods slowed significantly in September, while a key category that tracks business investment fell for a second straight month.
Demand for durable goods edged up a slight 0.8 percent in September, a sharp slowdown from a 4.6 percent jump in August, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The swing was heavily influenced by the volatile aircraft category, which fell 17.5 percent in September after having surged 63.7 percent August.
The category that serves as a proxy for business investment dipped 0.1 percent in September following a 0.2 percent fall in August. The recent weakness in investment orders has raised concerns about whether a growing trade war with China and stock market volatility were making businesses more cautious.
The government will provide its first estimate of overall economic growth in the July-September quarter on Friday. Economists are projecting that the growth in the gross domestic product slowed to an annual rate of 3 percent in the third quarter after a sizzling 4.2 percent annual growth rate in the April-June quarter, the best in nearly four years.
Atlanta wins 1,000 BlackRock tech jobs
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal says a technology solutions provider that's the world's largest asset management firm will open a new innovation center in Atlanta and create roughly 1,000 jobs.
Deal tweeted Thursday morning that BlackRock's newest Innovation Hub will offer the career opportunities in the next several years. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes a statement from Deal's office that doesn't say where in the city the complex will be located.
The statement did say that the center expects connectivity to metro Atlanta universities, including Georgia Tech, and the business community. BlackRock chief operating officer Rob Goldstein said Atlanta was chosen for its skilled and diverse talent pool and high quality of life as the company seeks to attract top employees and continue innovating its operations.
Google axes Berlin plan amid protests
BERLIN — Google is abandoning plans to establish a campus for tech startups in Berlin after protests from residents worried about gentrification.
The internet giant confirmed reports Thursday it will sublet the former electrical substation in the capital's Kreuzberg district to two charitable organizations, Betterplace.org and Karuna.
Google has more than a dozen so-called campuses around the world. They are intended as hubs to bring together potential employees, startups and investors.
Protesters had recently picketed the Umspannwerk site with placards such as "Google go home."
Karuna, which helps disadvantaged children, said Google will pay $16 million toward renovation and maintenance for the coming five years.
Google said it will continue to work with startups in Berlin, which has become a magnet for tech companies in Germany in recent years.