Amazon CEO promises to improve workplace safety after union vote fails; mortgage rates in US fall again

After vote, Amazon CEO vows to do better
NEW YORK — After a failed union battle at an Amazon warehouse, billionaire founder Jeff Bezos acknowledged the company has to do better for its workers and vowed to make it a safer place to work.
Bezos made the promise April 15 in his annual letter to shareholders. He said he didn't take comfort in the outcome of the recent union election in Bessemer, Ala., even though workers there overwhelmingly rejected a union.
"I think we need to do a better job for our employees," said Bezos, who will be stepping down as CEO later this year and will become executive chair of the online shopping giant.
Amazon's treatment of workers has been in the spotlight during the pandemic. While coronavirus was raging, warehouse workers had to pack orders as Amazon sales soared.
The New York attorney general is suing Amazon for not doing enough to protect workers against the virus at two facilities in the city. And earlier this month, the company vowed to improve working conditions after acknowledging that some delivery drivers might have had to urinate in bottles to deliver packages on time, an allegation the company previously denied.
Mortgage rates fall again; 30-year loan at 3.04%
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates fell for a second straight week amid signs of economic improvement.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04 percent from 3.13 percent. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.31 percent.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those looking to refinance, dipped to 2.35 percent from to 2.42 percent.
Last week's decline was the first in more than two months.
Experts expect home-loan rates to increase modestly for the rest of the year, while remaining at low levels in light of the Federal Reserve's stated intention to keep its principal borrowing rate near zero until the economy recovers from the pandemic.
Factory output in US warms with weather
WASHINGTON — American industry rebounded last month as the United States recovered from an unusually frigid February.
Industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4 percent in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. The increase was about half the surge economists had expected as federal aid flows into the economy and the rollout of vaccines encourages a return to normal business activity. Output was limited by disruptions in the supplies of key components.
"Clearly there is lots of demand out there," Jennifer Lee, economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a research note. "It is up to manufacturers to pull up their socks and meet the demand.''
Output rose 2.7 percent at factories. Auto production increased 2.8 percent last month after plunging 10 percent in February. Automakers were constrained for the past two months by a shortage of computer chips. Production climbed 5.7 percent at mines on a jump in output by oil and gas producers.
Utility production plunged 11.4 percent, biggest drop in records since 1972, as the weather warmed in March and Americans turned down the heat.
Toyota recalls Venzas over air bag wires
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S. because a wiring problem can stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash.
The recall covers Venzas from the 2009-15 model years. Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver's side door can become damaged with regular use. That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed.
Toyota said in documents that it received 31 field reports and 56 warranty claims in the U.S. due to the problem.
Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.
Walmart invests in GM's self-driving unit
DETROIT — Walmart and some institutional investors have joined the latest investment in Cruise, bumping the capital influx into the General Motors autonomous vehicle subsidiary from over $2 billion to $2.75 billion.
Walmart and Cruise announced a partnership last fall to launch a self-driving delivery test in Phoenix.
"The investment will aid our work towards developing a last mile delivery ecosystem that's fast, low-cost and scalable," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said.
Honda and Microsoft are among other investors with a a stake in Cruise. Furner said Cruise's fleet of all-electric vehicles will help Walmart reach a goal of zero emissions by 2040.
San Francisco-based Cruise said the investment brings its valuation to over $30 billion. Some investment analysts have encouraged GM to spin off the majority-owned subsidiary as a separate public company.
Oracle to bring 8,500 jobs to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Oracle Corp. plans to bring 8,500 jobs and a $1.2 billion investment to fast-growing Nashville over the coming decade, a deal Mayor John Cooper's office called unprecedented in the history of Tennessee economic development projects.
Cooper's office said the Austin, Texas-based computer technology company requested a public hearing for its economic impact plan with the Metro Industrial Development Board. That board and the Metro Council would need to finalize the deal. According to documents provided by Cooper's office, the project would create 2,500 jobs in Nashville by the end of 2027, reaching the full 8,500 by the end of 2031, with an average salary of $110,000.
Oracle's plans for a campus with 1.2 million square feet of office space along the East Bank of the Cumberland River would surpass those of Amazon, which in 2018 announced it would bring 5,000 jobs through a $230 million investment in a new operations hub in Nashville.
In a statement, Oracle said it's meeting demand for its cloud product by building "new digital hubs in cities with well-educated workforces and vibrant cultures that draw top-tier talent."
German growth outlook cut amid virus wave
FRANKFURT, Germany — Leading German economic institutes have slashed their growth forecast for 2021 as a slow vaccination rollout and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus have meant continuing restrictions on business activity in Germany, one of South Carolina's most important trading partners.
The institutes cut their joint forecast for this year by a full percentage point, to 3.7 percent, compared to an earlier forecast issued in the fall.
Germany has experienced a difficult third wave of the pandemic, with infection numbers rising and more COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care. Meanwhile, vaccinations against the virus have lagged compared to the United States and the United Kingdom, although the pace in Germany picked up somewhat over the last week.
Torsten Schmidt, forecasting chief for the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Essen, said Thursday that the institute expects pandemic-related restrictions to start being eased from the middle of the second quarter and to be mostly withdrawn by the end of the third.
The German economy is rebounding from a 4.9 percent drop in output in 2020. Exports and industrial activity have adjusted better to virus restrictions, but services and retail enterprises that depend on face-to-face contact have lost much of their business.
Mercedes rolls out EV to take on Tesla
FRANKFURT, Germany — Daimler AG on Thursday unveiled a battery-powered counterpart to its top Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan as German carmakers ramp up their challenge to electric upstart Tesla.
The EQS is the first Mercedes vehicle to be built on a framework designed from the start as an electric car, rather than using components from an internal-combustion vehicle.
Mercedes underscored the car's technological features by equipping it with a sweeping touchscreen panel that stretches across the entire front of the car's interior in place of a conventional dashboard. Tesla and other carmakers are also adding large screens to their interiors.
The EQS is the sibling to the company's S-Class large internal-combustion sedan, the luxury brands flagship model that sells for $110,000 and up. The two cars aim at the same upper end of the market, though the EQS is set apart by being build on the company's electric-vehicle architecture, or EVA. Mercedes isn't saying yet how much the EQS will cost when it reaches customers later this year.
Daimler said the vehicle will get 478 miles on a full charge under testing standard used in the European Union. The company is offering a year's free charging through Ionity, a network of highway charging stations built by a group of major automakers.