Amazon aims to cut carbon footprint
NEW YORK — Amazon, which ships millions of packages a year to shopper's doorsteps, says it wants to be greener.
The online retail giant announced plans Monday to make half of all its shipments carbon neutral by 2030.
To reach that goal, the online retail giant says it will use more renewable energy like solar power; have more packages delivered in electric vans; and push suppliers to remake their packaging.
McDonald's, Coca-Cola and other big companies that generate lots of waste have announced similar initiatives, hoping to appeal to customers concerned about the environment.
Amazon is calling its program "Shipment Zero," and plans to publicly publish its carbon footprint for the first time later this year.
Amazon said it spent the past two years mapping its carbon footprint and figuring out ways to reduce carbon use across the company.
NZ plans new tax for tech giants
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's government announced plans on Monday for a new tax targeting online giants like Google and Facebook that earn plenty of money in the country but pay little tax.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there's a gap that needs to be closed.
"Our current tax system is not fair in the way that it treats individual taxpayers and the way that it treats multinationals," she said. "It's not fair."
She said the proposed digital services tax would tax multinational online companies at about 2 or 3 percent on the revenue they generate in New Zealand, a rate that is in line with other countries considering similar taxes.
Facebook said it complies with applicable tax laws in New Zealand and every other country in which it operates.
Caterpillar to expand in Chicago
CHICAGO — A construction machinery company known for its earth-moving equipment plans to expand its Chicago office in an effort to attract top tech talent.
Caterpillar Inc. is expanding its digital team, which includes software developers, data analysts, telecommunication experts and computer engineers, the Chicago Tribune reported .
The company first moved to downtown Chicago two years ago to improve recruitment. It's critical the company works to continue attracting top tech talent, said Ogi Redzic, vice president of the manufacturer's Cat Digital unit.
Companies that aren't traditionally associated with the tech industry can have a difficult time recruiting workers who aren't aware of their digital work.
Caterpillar's tech team develops apps for internal and external use, such as a tool that allows equipment owners to monitor machines' maintenance schedules and operation times.
GM to invest $36M in Mich. plant
LANSING, Mich. — General Motors says it will invest $36 million in its Lansing-area plant to prepare for future production of crossover vehicles.
The Detroit Free Press reports GM CEO Mary Barra announced the investment Monday. The company didn't disclose timing related to the Lansing Delta Township plant's future products.
The plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs. In a statement, Barra says the vehicles "are important products in our growing crossover portfolio."
GM is idling five of its other factories in North America this year as part of a restructuring plan that includes eliminating a total of 8,000 white-collar jobs.
Lansing Delta Township opened in 2006 and is GM's newest plant.
British airline Flybmi collapses
LONDON — Hundreds of passengers have been stranded by the abrupt collapse of the British regional airline Flybmi.
The airline said it's filing for a British version of bankruptcy because of higher fuel costs and uncertainty caused by Britain's upcoming departure from the European Union.
The airline operated 17 jets on routes to 25 European cities. It employed 376 people in Britain, Germany, Sweden and Belgium.
The airline said all flights will be cancelled and advised passengers to seek refunds from credit card issuers, travel agents or travel insurance companies.
Flybmi says it carried 522,000 passengers on 29,000 flights last year.
World stocks mostly rise to start week
SINGAPORE — World stocks mostly rose on Monday ahead of more trade talks between Chinese and American officials in Washington this week.
After Asian markets closed with strong gains, European indexes were more subdued. France's CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to close at 5,168.54 but the DAX in Germany was flat at 11,299.20. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.2 percent to 7,219.47.
Wall Street was due to remain closed for President's Day.
Report: Honda to shut UK plant
LONDON (AP) — Honda will close a car factory in western England with the potential loss of 3,500 jobs, British media and a local lawmaker said Monday, in another blow to a British economy made jittery by Brexit.
Sky News said the Japanese carmaker is to announce Tuesday that the Swindon plant will close in 2022. Honda makes its popular Civic model at the factory, 70 miles west of London.
Honda said Monday it could not comment "at this stage." The Unite trade union, which represents workers at the plant, said it was looking into the report.
Local lawmaker Justin Tomlinson confirmed the news in a series of tweets. He said he had spoken to Honda, and the company said the decision "is based on global trends and not Brexit as all European market production will consolidate in Japan in 2021."
He said no job losses at the plant were expected until 2021.
The report comes as British businesses are issuing increasingly urgent warnings about the damage being done by the uncertainty around Britain's looming exit from the European Union. The U.K. is set to leave the bloc on March 29 but has yet to seal a deal laying out the divorce terms and establishing what trade rules will apply after Brexit.
Many businesses fear economic chaos if there isn't an agreement on the rules and conditions that will replace the 45 years of frictionless trade that came with being an EU member. The uncertainty has already led many firms to shift some operations abroad, stockpile goods or defer investment decisions.
China cracks down on online lenders
BEIJING — China's policy ministry says it investigated 380 online lenders and froze $1.5 billion in assets in a crackdown following an avalanche of scandals in the huge but lightly regulated industry.
The ministry said Monday it launched the investigation in June because the industry was increasingly risky and rife with complaints about fraud, mismanagement and waste.
Regulators have steadily tightened control over Chinese online lenders following a string of failures and fraud cases that prompted protests and complaints of official indifference to small investors.
The police ministry gave no details of arrests but said more than 100 executives were being sought by investigators and some had fled abroad.
The operator of one lender was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 on charges he defrauded investors of $7.7 billion.