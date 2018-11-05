Report: DC may get Amazon's H2q
NEW YORK — Retail giant Amazon Inc. is in "advanced talks" to open its second headquarters in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, The Washington Post reported.
Amazon is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City, a a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Va., the Post said, citing unidentified sources.
Seattle-based Amazon announced last year that the retail giant was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America, bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened its "H2q" in their city.
The Washington area was long considered a top contender. Company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos already is the owner of The Washington Post and owns a home in the area.
Court nixes net neutrality appeal
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.
The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favor of the "net neutrality" rules. The Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump has rolled back the rules, but the industry also wanted to wipe the court ruling off the books.
Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the case without offering a reason.
Kavanaugh ruled on the issue while an appeals court judge and Roberts has an investment portfolio that includes telecommunications companies.
Lowe's to shutter some retail stores
NEW YORK — The home-improvement retailer Lowe's announced the closing of 51 under-performing stores on Monday, including two small-format Manhattan locations that the company hailed just three years ago as way to win over city dwellers.
The move is part of new CEO Marvin Ellison's push to get rid of distractions and focus on improving its core business — large Lowe's locations. He joined in July and has been busy, including revamping management and shutting down Orchard Supply, an unprofitable chain of 99 stores acquired in 2013. Lowe's is also closing about 30 stores in Canada, including some locations under the Rona brand, a chain that Lowe's bought in 2016 for $2.3 billion.
"The store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," Ellison said in a statement.
None of the affected stores is in South Carolina.
Musk tweets a video of LA tunnel
HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Elon Musk has tweeted a new video of a tunnel constructed under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system.
Musk tweeted Saturday that he walked the length of the tunnel and commented that it is "disturbingly long."
The tunnel runs about 2 miles under the streets of Hawthorne, where Musk's SpaceX headquarters is located.
Musk envisions a transportation system in which vehicles or people pods are moved through tunnels on electrically powered platforms called skates.
He plans to show off the test tunnel with an opening party on Dec. 10 and offer free rides the next day.
Musk has proposed a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a subway line and Dodger Stadium.
Growth at services firms slips
WASHINGTON — U.S. services firms expanded at a slightly slower rate in October, after achieving a record pace in September in a sign of the economy's strength and endurance.
The Institute for Supply Management, which is composed of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its services index dipped to 60.3 in October, down from 61.6 in September. Readings above 50 point to further growth. Services companies have been expanding for 105 months, or nearly nine years.
Seventeen services industries said that they grew last month, with just educational services saying they contracted.
The U.S. economy has been energized this year after the deficit-funded tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of 2017. Economic growth has accelerated with an annualized gain of 3.5 percent in the third-quarter and 4.2 percent in the second-quarter. Employers added a solid 250,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate held at a half-century low of 3.7 percent.
The business activity and employment components of the index fell in September, although they still registered growth and suggest the expansion — already the second longest in U.S. history — will continue.
Multiple companies surveyed for the index said they're experiencing strong demand, but several firms also warned that tariffs could weigh on their businesses in the coming months.
Private services companies account for more than 70 percent of U.S. nonfarm jobs.
Court tosses insider trading conviction
NEW YORK — The insider trading conviction of an investment banker was overturned Monday by a divided appeals court panel that concluded there were procedural errors at his trial.
The 2-1 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means the Yale-educated Sean Stewart could face another trial on charges his father and others made over $1 million trading on secrets he shared about pending mergers and acquisitions.
Stewart, 37, of Manhattan, a former executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP, was released from prison in June after serving a year of a three-year sentence.
The appeals court said Stewart deserves a new trial because his lawyers were not permitted by a Manhattan trial judge to adequately challenge a statement that his father, Robert Stewart, had made.
Statements his father made to the FBI after his father's arrest in the case were not allowed to be shown to jurors, something the appeals court said was a mistake that could have made a meaningful difference in jury deliberations.
The father, who earned about $150,000 illegally, pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count and was sentenced to a year of home detention.
Average gas price drops 8 cents
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.85.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that falling crude oil prices are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.82 a gallon in Honolulu, Hawaii. The lowest average is $2.39 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.31.