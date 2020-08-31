Amazon advances on US drone deliveries with key approval; Zoom reports a blowout quarter

Amazon gets FAA OK for drone deliveries
NEW YORK — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it had granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones.
Amazon said that the approval is an "important step," but added that it is still testing and flying the drones. It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers.
The online shopping giant has been working on drone delivery for years, but it has been slowed by regulatory hurdles. Back in December 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said in a TV interview that drones would be flying to customer's homes within five years.
Last year, Amazon unveiled self-piloting drones that are fully electric, can carry 5 pounds of goods and are designed to deliver items in 30 minutes by dropping them in a backyard. At the time, an Amazon executive said deliveries to shoppers would be happening "within months," but more than 14 months have passed since then.
Seattle-based Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval, the FAA said. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.
Zoom rides pandemic to another big quarter
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Zoom's videoconferencing service is deepening its integral role in life during the pandemic as tens of thousands more businesses and other users pay for subscriptions to get more control over their virtual meetings.
The surge in paying customers enabled Zoom to hail another quarter of explosive growth. The company on Monday reported that its revenue for the May-July period more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $663.5 million, boosted by a steadily rising number of users converting from the free to paid version of Zoom's service.
Zoom finished its fiscal second quarter with 370,200 customers with at least 10 employees, up from 265,400 at the end of April. Just a year ago, Zoom only had 66,300 customers with at least 10 employees paying for subscriptions.
All that money pouring in helped Zoom earn nearly $186 million, or 66 cents per share, during its latest quarter, up from just $5.5 million at the same time last year.
Investors have latched on to Zoom too. The company's stock price has increased by fivefold so far this year, giving Zoom a market value of $92 billion — more than the combined value of two of storied automakers, General Motors and Ford. After Zoom's shares hit another record high in Monday's regular trading, the stock gained nearly 9 percent in extended trading following the release of the earnings report.
China makes TikTok sale complicated
NEW YORK — The Chinese government is complicating the U.S.-government-ordered sale of U.S. TikTok assets.
China has introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, seemingly including the type that TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, would have to obtain a license to export any restricted technologies to a foreign company.
The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to that Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.
Prospective buyers for U.S. TikTok assets include Microsoft and Walmart and, reportedly, Oracle. Oracle has declined to comment.
Ex-Rite Aid CEO joins Walgreens
NEW YORK — Walgreens is adding the former leader of rival drugstore chain Rite Aid to its executive team.
The company said that John Standley will join Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. as president, effective immediately.
The move comes a month after Walgreens announced that CEO Stefano Pessina will step down and become executive chairman once the chain finds a replacement for him. A company spokesman said that search is continuing, and Standley was named president “with a focus on advancing our vision for the Walgreens of the future.”
Buffett invests in Japan trading firms
TOKYO — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said Monday it has taken stakes of just over 5 percent in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment.
Berkshire Hathaway said that its subsidiary National Indemnity Co. planned to notify regulators of the purchases that had been made over the past year.
The companies are Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp.
It said it might increase the stakes to up to 9.9 percent in any of the companies. It described them as "passive investments," noting that the company has held similar holdings in Coca-Cola, for 32 years; American Express, for 29 years and credit ratings agency Moody's, for 20 years.
The powerful trading houses are some of Japan's oldest and biggest companies and the anchors of vast industrial groups called keiretsu.