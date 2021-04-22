Airlines waiting for word from Boeing on fixing Max planes

DALLAS — More than 100 new Boeing 737 Max jetliners remain grounded by problems with an electrical issue in some components, and airlines are waiting for Boeing to come up with a plan for repairing them.
The Federal Aviation Administration said April 22 that it has notified other regulators and carriers that it is working with the planemaker "to fully identify and address" a problem with electrical grounding in a backup power-control unit.
The electrical issue affects certain Max jets that were delivered recently to airlines. Boeing discovered the problem on its assembly line in Washington state and reported it to the FAA on April 7.
A spokesman for the federal safety agency said additional testing "showed the issue could involve additional systems."
A spokesman for Chicago-based Boeing said the company agrees with the FAA's notice to other regulators and is working with the administration and airlines to address the issue.
The FAA said the issue affects 106 planes worldwide, including 71 registered in the U.S. It is the latest problem with the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide for nearly two years following two crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew members.
Southwest Airlines, Boeing's biggest customer, said half of its 64 Max jets are out of service. Chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven said that once a repair is approved, the work will take two to three days for each plane, or about three weeks to fix them all.
Southwest only resumed using its Max jets in March after the first grounding.
"It's frustrating to have to go through that process again," Van de Ven said.
American Airlines has grounded 18 of its Max jets. Robert Isom, president, said he hopes repairs can be done "in a matter of weeks and not longer."
United Airlines said that 17 of its Max jets were affected, and Alaska Airlines said previously that all four of its planes were grounded.