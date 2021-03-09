Air industry expanding its payrolls, report says; GE in talks to sell its plane leasing business

US air carriers are adding jobs again
WASHINGTON — New government figures show that cargo airlines are adding jobs while passenger airlines have made deep cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Transportation Department said Tuesday that the airline industry employed 713,949 people full-time or part-time in January. That’s up about 19,000 jobs from December but still well below employment levels in early 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.
Passenger airlines have been barred from laying off workers as a condition of billions in federal payroll aid, but they have pushed thousands of workers to quit or take early retirement. Delta employs nearly 28,000 fewer people than it did in January 2020, a drop of nearly one-third.
GE may shed its aircraft leasing unit
NEW YORK — Ireland's AerCap Holdings confirmed that it is in talks to buy General Electric's aircraft leasing business as the former industrial conglomerate continues to divest from the non-core businesses that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis.
The filing by AerCap with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that no agreement is guaranteed and that it would make no further comment until the talks were completed.
GE's Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are two of the biggest aircraft leasers in the world with more than 2,500 aircraft between them. The companies both lease commercial aircraft to hundreds of airlines around the world.
GE has been steadily shedding businesses for years as it focuses more on building industrial machines like aircraft engines and medical imaging equipment and selling big, complex products like power generators and oil and gas equipment. It spun off its consumer credit card business, sold NBC Universal to Comcast Corp. and got out of the insurance business.
Kia recalls vehicles for fire risk
DETROIT — Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.
The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017-2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017-2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.
The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system.
Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odor.
Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem. Kia said in documents that it had no reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the problem.
Nissan recalls cars over brake lights
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.
The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.
Nissan says silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components can cause oxidation that can make the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal malfunction. If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start. Owners may see a malfunction indicator light on the dashboard if the condition happens.
Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Owners will get a interim repair letter in April that will tell them to schedule a service appointment if they experience the problem. When sufficient parts are available in the fall, a second letter will be sent telling all owners to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the switch and add a protective grommet.
Ex-investors want $1B from Vivendi
PARIS — Shareholders from the U.S. and multiple countries took entertainment conglomerate Vivendi Universal to court in Paris to demand as much as $1 billion in damages for allegedly hiding massive financial troubles from investors.
Vivendi’s holdings now include Universal Music Group and video game producer Gameloft. It’s accused of providing fraudulent information to shareholders between 2000 and 2002, causing them to suffer big losses.
Vivendi’s high-flying CEO at the time vaunted the company’s financial health even as it was bleeding cash. Its share price plunged in July 2002 after its difficulties became public. The shareholders include public pension funds from the U.S. and Europe.
Unilever packaging won't use 'normal'
LONDON — Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said Tuesday it will no longer use the word "normal" to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and will ban the excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy.
The company, which owns skincare brands like Dove and Simple and haircare brands like TreSemme and TIGI, said the word "normal" will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year.
It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not "digitally alter a person's body shape, size, proportion or skin colour in its brand advertising."
Many skincare and hair products use phrases such as "for normal skin" or "normal hair," and Unilever says its global research suggests that using "normal" as a descriptor "makes most people feel excluded."
Sunny Jain, who leads Unilever's beauty and personal care division, said the company wanted to tackle "harmful norms and stereotypes" and shape a "far more inclusive definition of beauty."
The company renamed its skin-lightening brand in India last year from Fair & Lovely to Glow & Lovely after facing anger from customers who said Unilever was perpetuating negative stereotypes about darker skin tones.
Airlines push for standard health papers
DALLAS — Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help revive travel.
Various groups and countries are working on developing so-called vaccine passports aimed at allowing more travel. But airlines fear that a smattering of regional credentials will cause confusion and none will be widely accepted.
"It is crucial to establish uniform guidance" and "the U.S. must be a leader in this development," more than two dozen groups said in a letter this week to White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients. However, the groups said that vaccination should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel.
The groups include the main U.S. and international airline trade organizations, airline labor unions and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.