Ailing Bernie Madoff seeks 'compassionate release' from NC prison; Uber loss widens as sales surge

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.