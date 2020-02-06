Ailing Bernie Madoff seeks 'compassionate release' from NC prison; Uber loss widens as sales surge

Ponzi schemer Madoff seeks release
NEW YORK — Epic Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff asked a federal judge Wednesday to grant him a "compassionate release" from his 150-year prison sentence, saying he has terminal kidney failure and less than 18 months to live.
Madoff's attorney filed court papers saying the 81-year-old has end-stage kidney disease and other "chronic, serious medical conditions," including hypertension and cardiovascular disease.
"There's no cure for my type of disease," Madoff told The Washington Post in a phone interview, expressing remorse for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.
After spending more than a decade behind bars, Madoff said his dying wish is to salvage his relationships with his grandchildren.
"I've served 11 years already," he said, "and, quite frankly, I've suffered through it."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment. Prosecutors are expected to file a motion in response to the request in the coming days.
Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to 11 federal counts in a fraudulent investment scheme involving billions of dollars, admitting he swindled thousands of clients over decades. The rich and famous were among his victims, as well as people of lesser means who had invested with him unknowingly through feeder funds. The new court filings say Madoff was admitted in July to the palliative care unit of the federal prison in Butner, N.C.
Uber loses $1.1B but revenue jumps
NEW YORK — Uber continued to lose money as it builds up its food delivery business and develops technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly surged as the company picked up more passengers around the world.
The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24 precent more than the same time last year. The loss amounted to 64 cents per share, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Uber would lose $1.18 billion, or 67 cents per share, during the quarter.
Uber brought in $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37 percent from a year ago. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the U.S. and Canada, where Uber pulled in 41 percent more than last year. But its Eats business lost $461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, down 66 percent from the same time last year as Uber put money into growing the business in a highly competitive food delivery market.
Amazon looks outside HQ for workers
SEATTLE — Amazon expects to have at least 15,000 employees in Bellevue, Wash., in the next few years as the company expands from its Seattle headquarters to tap a larger labor pool.
The Seattle Times reports that would be more than a sevenfold increase from now and total about as many people as worked at Bellevue's top three employers combined at the end of 2018.
Amazon specified the employment plan in a corporate blog post Thursday.
The online retail giant is not reducing its Seattle workforce, now more than 50,000 people. Amazon has more than 11,000 Seattle-specific job openings and continues to add space in Seattle.
In Bellevue, the company already has 2,000 workers and nearly 700 job openings and continues to hire.
Microsoft was Bellevue's largest employer with 6,300 people, according to a city survey last updated at the end of 2018. T-Mobile was second with 5,100. Expedia, with 3,900, was third, though it has since moved to Seattle.
Productivity posts best gain in 9 years
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.
The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday that productivity grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in the October-December quarter, reversing the direction of a 0.2% drop during the third quarter.
For the year, productivity increased 1.7%, up from 1.3% advances in both 2017 and 2018. While a 1.7% rise in productivity is considered modest, it was the best annual showing since a 3.4% advance in 2010.
Labor costs rose 1.4% in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from a 2.5% jump in the third quarter. For the year, labor costs rose 2%, up from a 1.8% gain in 2018.
Productivity, a key factor needed to boost living standards, has been lagging for most of this record-long expansion, now in its 11th year. But economists believe there are some signs at least that productivity may finally be starting to improve.
Yum ends '19 strong; China is a concern
NEW YORK — KFC owner Yum Brands Inc. ended 2019 with better-than-expected sales, but the impact of the new virus in China could weigh heavily on its first quarter results.
Yum said more than 30 percent of its 8,790 restaurants in China are currently closed. At restaurants that remain open, same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — have fallen by 40% to 50% since the Lunar New Year holiday ended earlier this week. Delivery is still available, but many customers are avoiding going out, the company said.
Yum said it's not yet able to say what the full financial impact of the virus will be. China made up 27% of KFC's total sales and 17% of Pizza Hut's sales in the fourth quarter.
"This will certainly be a headwind for 2020," Yum CEO David Gibbs said.
Yum said fourth-quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.69 billion. The Louisville, Ky.-based company reported net income of $488 million, or $1.58 per share.
Record Ram sales in US lift Fiat Chrysler
MILAN — Record U.S. sales of Ram trucks and the launch of the new Jeep Gladiator helped fourth-quarter profits at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles grow by more than a third, the U.S.-Italian company reported Thursday.
Fiat Chrysler, which is in the process of merging with French rival PSA Peugeot, reported net profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 of $1.74 billion.
CEO Mike Manley called 2019 ''a historic year'' for the company, citing its strengthened financial position, key product investments and the nearly $50 billion merger agreement with PSA Peugeot, which will be completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
During the full year, Ram sales in the United States soared 18 percent, led by the Ram Heavy-Duty, Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 Classic, to 703,000 units.
Germany sees hefty drop in factory orders
BERLIN — Factory orders in Germany declined by a hefty 2.1 percent in December compared with the previous month on a sharp drop in demand from other countries in the eurozone.
The Economy Ministry said Thursday that orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners, were down 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period. The drop in December followed a 0.8 percent decline in November and a slight gain of 0.2 percent in October.
Germany's economy has expanded for 10 consecutive years but last year's 0.6 percent growth was the weakest since 2013. Fourth-quarter figures haven't yet been released, but officials estimated last month that the economy grew slightly compared with the previous quarter.
Toyota raises forecast on cost cuts, sales
TOKYO — Japan's top automaker Toyota raised its annual forecast Thursday after cost cuts and healthy sales quadrupled quarterly profits from the previous year. As with other businesses that have operations in China, the threat of the virus outbreak remains.
Toyota has halted production at all its 12 plants in China, including four vehicle assembly plants. The closure continues through Sunday, with a decision on future action coming Monday, according to Toyota.
Toyota reported October-December profit of $6.7 billion. Quarterly sales slipped 3 percent to $68.6 billion. The manufacturer of the Prius hybrid, Corolla compact and Lexus luxury models expects a profit through March 2020 of $21 billion.
Home loans in US got cheaper this week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the third straight week, as the benchmark 30-year loan marked its lowest point in three years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.45 percent from 3.51 percent. The key rate was 4.41 percent a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage eased to 2.97 percent from 3.0 percent.
The historically low rates have been a boon for potential homebuyers. A positive outlook has come from signs of strength in the U.S. economy recently and expectations that the global economy could start to expand more quickly after being held back by trade conflicts.