Workers give Christmas in Hopelands a light check on opening night

The opening night of Hopelands Gardens' Christmas in Hopelands saw a low attendance, but the city workers checking every last bulb within the 14-acre spectacle didn't mind the extra space, thanks to social distancing.

A handful of workers with the city were on call Tuesday night to check that all lights, from the 100,000 light strands to the roughly 30 familiar displays, were in proper working order for spectators to enjoy throughout December.

The workers clean, tighten and replace bulbs as needed for the first time since the lights and displays were put up by volunteers, a feat they only have the chance of achieving the first few nights of Christmas in Hopelands when crowds are few.

Some of the familiar and constantly used displays need regular upkeep each year, which can require some workers, like Samantha Radford, recreation director with the City of Aiken, to carry bulbs in their pockets to replace blown out lights as they come across them.

"We put in a request in our budget each year for new displays and it just depends on when funding becomes available (if we get them)," Radford said.

This year a display featuring three horses with a carriage, decked in orange garland, made a return appearance after three years in storage, said Amber Coffey, recreation program coordinator with the City of Aiken. The display needed a lot of work, Coffey added, and was kept away to get it in proper working order.

After 29 years, Christmas in Hopelands has undergone several aesthetic and decorative changes throughout its run.

Originally, Christmas in Hopelands featured only the rows of lights before displays were added, Coffey said. The annual Christmas tree lighting also used to take place at Hopelands before the event was relocated to Newberry Street.

Christmas in Hopelands also shifted from multicolored and animated displays to a more "peaceful, tranquil display," Radford added, with solid white lights throughout the main section of Hopelands Gardens. The multicolored, animated displays are mostly located toward the Rye Patch where the children's activity traditionally takes place.

Christmas in Hopelands will be held from 6-9 p.m. each night through Dec. 23, as well as Dec. 26 and 27.

Due to COVID-19, the event has axed its live musical performances, free refreshments and children’s activities at the neighboring Rye Patch estate.

The Dollhouse in Hopelands and the Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum at Rye Patch was closed as well, and the shuttle service from Citizens Park was not offered.

Parking is available at the Rye Patch and handicap parking is available at Hopelands Gardens.