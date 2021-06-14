Veterans, family and friends observe Flag Day

Dozens of U.S. flags from around the Aiken-Augusta area were the focus of attention Monday evening at a pair of Flag Day observances, with American Legion Post 26 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5877 as the host sites.
The tradition dates back years at the VWF location, said George Dewees, an Army veteran who was helping with a procession of visitors, from children through retirement-age participants with decades of military experience. Participants had the chance to receive a flag and step forward, usually pausing to offer a salute, a prayer or another moment of reflection.
"The ceremony is pretty much the same. Next year, we'll do it better. I know people say you can't improve on perfection, but we can. We're veterans. This means everything to us."
On hand at both events was Dwight Bradham, director of Aiken County Veterans Affairs. He noted that he anticipates a change as a direct result of a drop box having been installed in May at the Aiken County Government Center, for convenient access for anyone looking to leave a U.S. flag for respectful retirement.
Local organizations that serve veterans, he said, can now have flag ceremonies throughout the year, rather than strictly on Flag Day. Bradham, who helps with collections from the drop box, said he checks the box twice each week and normally receives dozens of banners.
"These flags here, like the soldiers, they served their purpose and they need to retire," Dewees said. "These flags wave with the last breath – not the wind – the last breath of every man and woman that ... died defending her. This is our flag, this is our country, and we will be respectful."