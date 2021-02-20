Triple Crown Golf Classic returns in March

Last year, the Triple Crown Golf Classic was cancelled due to COVID-19. It would have marked the 25th annual tournament.
The tournament was started by Gladys Miller, Scott Singer, Mark Burkhart and Ralph Courtney. This year, a special gift from Miller and Susan Vernon will be given to all golfers and volunteers. The Triple Crown Golf Committee is working closely with Woodside Country Club to provide a safe setting for this year’s Triple Crown classic.
Scheduled for Monday, March 29, the 2021 tournament will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Players will be required to wear a mask and there will be two players per cart.
“I hope all the men’s and women’s teams that were registered last year will be back to play,” said Chairman Ron Jones, who has helped organize the Triple Crown classic for the past 13 years. "There are still openings for any teams or players who would like to sign up for this year. All the door prizes and silent auction items carried over from last year, along with new donations, will be awarded.”
The entry fee is $100 per person and is due by Monday, March 15. All entries will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Team pairings will be made by the event committee if a specific team has not been requested. To be paired with a specific foursome, submit all four names on the same form and enclose the total fee.
The entry fee includes golf, two meals, awards and door prizes. The tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start.
Food will be provided by Chick-Fil-A and Outback Steakhouse. Social distancing will be practiced throughout the event. Outback Steakhouse will offer a take home meal, if requested.
“It is so important that as agencies, we begin to reconnect with our supporters,” said Carmen Landy, CEO of Helping Hands Inc. “The Triple Crown Golf Classic is a shining example of the way Aiken supports its citizens and it was important for us to get back together, safely, in order to strengthen our relationships, approach normalcy and regain some of the financial support that we lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
“This year’s tournament is very important as a fundraising event since COVID-19 has severely impacted our agency’s revenue," Ralph Courtney, executive director of Tri-Development Center said. "On behalf of those with disabilities we serve, thank you in advance for supporting this year’s tournament.”
For more information or to register, call Helping Hands at 803-648-3456 or Tri-Development Center at 803-642-8812. Registration forms are available online at www.helpinghandsaiken.org and www.aikentdc.org.