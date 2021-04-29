Trenton man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-20 in Aiken County

A Trenton man died in a wreck Thursday afternoon on I-20 at mile marker 8 in Aiken County, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report.
The driver of a 1999 Ford F-250 reportedly was heading east at 5 p.m. and veered off the pavement, to the right, overcorrected and then ran off the left edge of the pavement, striking the cable barrier. The truck overturned and the driver, Trenton resident John M. Spence, 63, sustained fatal injuries, according to a report from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Spence was reportedly wearing a seat belt. Toxicology results are pending and the investigation continues, according to Ables' report.