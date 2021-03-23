Sunny skies and books galore

Clear skies and temperatures in the 70s greeted dozens of kids and their parents Tuesday afternoon for one of Aiken's springtime traditions, with a Story Time in the Gardens session underway.

Mother Goose was this week's host and reader, offering a free trip through highly kid-friendly creations including "Mouse Loves Spring," "Henry and Mudge in Puddle Trouble" and "Springtime in Bugland!"

Amber Coffey, recreation coordinator for Hopelands and Rye Patch, noted that this was the second outdoor session of the season. Two other gatherings have been held indoors, due to weather, with the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center as the host site, to allow plenty of room for abiding by COVID-19 regulations.

She said Tuesday's attendance was 95 – kids and adults alike, with each family receiving a free book. "It's great. They get to build their library," Coffey said.

"They get a free book to go home with every week. I mean, what else could you ask for? And, just fun. Mother Goose is just fantastic."

Updates on inclement weather are available at 803-643-4661. Other details about the free weekly program, which runs through May, are at 803-642-7631. There will be no gathering April 7, due to Masters week.

Taking place in Hopelands Gardens, from April through June, is a series of free concerts held Monday evenings.