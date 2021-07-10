Wendell Simpkins: Sharing the gift of music across the waves

Participation in South Aiken High School's band program in the late 1990s took Wendell Simpkins to a variety of venues around the state.
A generation later, the USC Aiken graduate is a little farther afield – more than 4,000 miles to the northeast, and all the way across the Atlantic, stopping just south of Switzerland.
The professional singer hangs his hat in northern Italy, with Milan as his base of operations. He is specifically in the Piazza Loreto, where he conducts choirs and bands and shares musical messages in such styles as gospel, jazz, pop and R&B.
"I'm all about being positive and sharing positive vibes and loving one another … in spite of the mistakes, in spite of what happened in the past. I'm all about moving on and forgiving and loving at this place in my life," he said.
His first raucous ovation was from a decidedly local crowd at East Aiken Elementary School in the late 1980s.
"I sang 'The Greatest Love of All,' by Whitney Houston," he said, recalling his teacher as being "Mrs. Coakley."
The result was apparently a surprise to all involved. "It was an awards ceremony, but they did not have any talent that night, and she just suggested that I sing that night, and I did. I never sang before in my life, until that moment …
"We were in music class, and she just came up to me and asked me. There were a few songs that she wanted me to sing, and all three of them were by Whitney Houston, and I chose 'The Greatest Love of All,' and that happened that night," said the future Milan resident, who went by his middle name – Torrey – at the time.
"I didn't even know how to take a bow that night, until she told me, off to the side of the stage, 'Take a bow, take a bow, take a bow,' and I did, and the audience went even crazy when I bowed, so I was like, 'Maybe this can happen.'"
It happened, and some of the results are visible on YouTube, with such creations as "Pastime Paradise," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and a mixture of gospel standards.
Among those who watched his development into adulthood was Sandra Field, now a retired USC Aiken music professor largely known as director of Joye in Aiken, the annual music festival.
"Wendell was a valued singer and section leader in the University Concert Choir, Acappella Choir and Masterworks Chorale," she wrote, noting that he also directed Voices of Praise, the university's gospel choir.
The faculty in fine arts "supported and encouraged Wendell throughout his tenure," she added. "His love of singing and commitment to his art made it clear he was going to pursue a professional career as a singer. He worked hard to develop the skills and confidence needed for such a pursuit. We were all thrilled when he was accepted into the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC upon graduation in 2002 and have followed his successful career with great pride."
Dewey Scott Wiley, a professor of theater at USCA, made similar comments, recalling that Simpkins, as a senior, was featured in the University Theatre production of the musical "Working."
Simpkins "was an absolute natural on stage," Wiley wrote. "I was thrilled to learn that he would be furthering his performance studies in New York after graduation. Torrey has a warmth that is magnetic and inviting.”
The former Thoroughbred drum major, the oldest of four siblings born to Wendell Moore and Joann Odom, has been back in Aiken over the past few weeks, responding to a death in his extended family. He's planning to hit the road July 14, back to Lombardy, where his roles include those of owner/director of Toreyt Entertainment – "a company that is committed to bringing purity back to the entertainment industry," as stated on one of Simpkin's web pages.
"Our services include, but are not limited to, concert booking, artist/brand development, musical/theatrical workshops and recording," it also notes.
The road to Italy came by way of Simpkins' touring with the Harlem Gospel Choir, from New York City, through which Simpkins met Anthony Morgan, a choir member who branched off and started his own group. Simpkins became Morgan's choir director and their traveling took them to Italy, for the Roma Gospel Festival, where Simpkins sang "The Prayer," in Italian.
Years of traveling back and forth over the Atlantic provided quite a financial challenge, so when Simpkins got an offer to stay on the ocean's eastern side, he accepted.
Simpkins learned the language and now does business in Italian, for the most part, "unless you have ... people that want to try to improve their English skills and speak to you in English."
"Everybody loved him and respected him," said former Thoroughbred band director Everette "Sparky" Noel, who guided the program throughout Simpkins' years at South Aiken.
Noel knew Simpkins first as a clarinet player and then more specifically as a bass clarinetist, fine-tuning his skills to the point of earning all-state recognition.
Simpkins' talent level was not immediately evident but came to light soon enough, he added. "After he had a couple of years with me, he just really took off in the 11th grade."
Noel noted that the band, at the time, faced – successfully – some highly challenging music including creations from such masters as Bach, Shostakovich, Tchaikovsky, Dukas, Handel and Verdi.
These days, Tchaikovsky remains one of Simpkins' sources of musical inspiration. "I don't know why. I just love his rhythm and the movement ... As far as a singer, I would definitely say Andrea Bocelli, and I'm also a big fan of R&B singer Eric Benet," he said.
Reading books and "watching horror films, believe it or not," are among his favorite pursuits, he added. "I love to just sit and relax and listen to music."
Once back in Italy, he plans to return to his customary work. "I'll be vocal coaching. My choir doesn't start back up until September, so I'll be vocal coaching and performing."
His years at USCA included successful pursuit of a bachelor's degree in fine arts (music), with a minor in business administration. Business skills come in handy as Simpkins earns a living in the home country of Enrico Caruso and Luciano Pavarotti.
"I studied classical music for four years. Right now, as a vocal coach, I concentrate on mostly pop training, but I do do lyrical training, also. In Italy, they prefer more pop training over there. I don't know why."
He works out of his home, giving private lessons, and also has a part-time job with Alchemia Advanced Music Lab, outside of Milan.
"On my mom's side, my grandfather was a member of a quartet when he was a young man, and my uncle on my dad's side ... was also a singer, but I'm not sure how professional he was," Simpkins said.
Simpkins' level of professionalism, however, is stellar, in the assessment of Jack Benjamin, a retiree whose roles included director of the Etherredge Center and chairman of USCA's department of visual and performing arts.
Benjamin and his wife, Kathy, "were privileged to first meet Wendell while our kids and he were in the South Aiken High School band," Benjamin wrote.
"The young man we met then continued through his college career with us at USC Aiken. Through the years, Wendell conveyed the finest qualities of commitment and collegiality. I have only met a few students during my career in higher education that were equal to the standards that Wendell set for himself and those around him."