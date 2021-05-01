Tom Young Sr.: Longtime insurance agent serves Aiken in variety of ways

Tom Young Sr. cares a lot about helping people.
That quality has served him well over the years and endeared him to many people in the Aiken community and beyond, while allowing him to build up a great business with Allstate.
However, Young is never one to put himself first and doesn't care about the recognition.
"The biggest thing is I try to treat you like I’d want you to treat me," Young said. "You kind of do that, and normally everything works out."
Born and raised in the small textile town of Ware Shoals, Young was a hard worker from a young age. He got his first job when he was in the seventh grade, delivering newspapers for the Index-Journal. He also worked at a grocery store before working for his uncle the two summers before college.
Young said he enjoyed growing up in Ware Shoals because it was a small town where everybody knew everybody.
"It was a good life, it really was," Young said.
After finishing high school, Young attended Anderson College for two years, as it was a junior college at that time. He took all of the basic courses that one would take at a regular university, and was looking to attend either Clemson University or the University of South Carolina.
Young got out the curriculum for both schools to compare them and decide which one he wanted to attend. After doing so, his choice became pretty easy.
"To be honest with you, I went to Carolina because I didn’t have to take calculus," Young said with a laugh.
Young said he enjoyed his time in college and was successful academically.
After graduating with a business degree, he went to work for Springs Mills in Fort Mill. He enjoyed the job, but a more interesting opportunity arose one day when he was out on the golf course. The man Young was playing with told him there was a job coming open with Allstate in Charlotte, North Carolina. Young, who was living in Rock Hill at the time, figured he'd give it a shot.
"So, I interviewed for it and they waited about two weeks and called me back and told me I had the job," Young said.
When Young went in to talk to Allstate about accepting, he was told the job would pay $650 a month, but he had to pay a finders fee, which was also $650. Young, not having the money to pay the fee, said he couldn’t take the job.
The person Young was talking to asked him to wait a few minutes while some phone calls were made. Fortunately, the man came back and told Young the company had agreed to pay the fee for him. Thus, Young's Allstate career had begun.
"I went to work with them in accounting because I’d taken some accounting courses at Carolina," Young said. "When I got into accounting, I kind of saw the whole deal of what was going on with the company. Then, I asked to transfer into sales."
Young was told there were two openings available: one in Columbia and one in Aiken.
"I felt like Aiken, being a small town, that I could have more growth and raise a family in a little different atmosphere," Young said. "I ended up coming to Allstate in Aiken in 1969."
When Young arrived in Aiken, everything he owned was in his car. He lived with two guys he knew from high school who were working at the Savannah River Site. He worked at a booth in the Sears store until 1982 when Allstate came out with a program to move workers into offices. Young took advantage of that opportunity and has been in the same office on Whiskey Road ever since.
"It’s worked out a lot better being down here than just being at the Sears store in a booth," he said.
Young started off by himself in the office and now has seven employees. While with Allstate, Young has had the honor to serve on many review boards and councils within the company. He was even inducted into the Allstate Hall of Fame in 2007.
Jim Uschelbec, Allstate's district sales director for the Carolinas, has known Young since he started with the company around 31 years ago.
"(Young) was the guy that everybody pointed to and said, ‘you want to be like him. If you’re going to build a career, that’s what you want to look like,'" Uschelbec said.
In describing Young, Uschelbec said he's the "consummate Southern gentleman."
"You think of a good old Southern gentleman, you think Tom Young," Uschelbec said. "He’d give you the shirt off his back; he’ll support you. He’s supported me in the growth of my career."
"Tom treats everyone with respect and dignity, and he gets it back in aces," Uschelbec continued.
Since being in Aiken, Young has been involved with numerous organizations, including the Jaycees, Rotary Club, the Aiken County Gamecock Club and Millbrook Baptist Church, which he attends.
Over the years at Millbrook, Young has served as a deacon and the chairman of a few different committees, including the building committee when the church built its new sanctuary.
"Fortunately, I can sit here at my desk and see the steeple of the church, which is pretty neat," Young said.
Bill Howard, Millbrook's minister of music and worship, spoke highly of Young, describing him as generous, humble, caring and compassionate. Howard said that when he and his family came to Aiken in 2009, their home in Camden had not sold, so they couldn't buy a house yet. Young set Howard up in a two-bedroom apartment he had. At first, it was just Howard, but as the school year started and their home still hadn't sold, his family had to move down to Aiken.
"We were all in this little two-bedroom apartment, my wife and I and our youngest child was sleeping on a mat in one bedroom, and our two girls were sleeping in another bedroom and it had one bathroom," Howard said. "It was very crowded, to say the least."
One Sunday, Howard said Young approached him after church and asked what he was doing the next day. Young told Howard he realized Howard's entire family was crammed into the apartment. Young had recently moved and offered to let Howard and his family stay in his old home until the Camden house sold.
"He has been such a gracious friend to me and to my family," Howard said.
"He cares about people, he cares about our community and he cares about the people that live in our community," Howard continued.
Young said it's been wonderful to raise his family in Aiken. He and his wife, Delly, have two sons, Tom Jr. and Brian. Brian has worked with his dad at Allstate for almost 20 years, which he counts as a privilege.
Tom Jr. practices law and serves in the South Carolina State Senate representing District 24.
"(It's) been (a) blessing to have that opportunity to learn from him and spend time together," Brian said. "He places a real emphasis on relationships and helping others."
Brian described his dad as generous, committed and a "tireless worker with desire to help others."
Tom Jr. said his dad taught him the "importance of faith, family, hard work, honesty and service to others."
"He always tells us how proud he is of us and we want him to know how proud we are of him and all that he has accomplished both professionally and personally over his career and lifetime," Tom Jr. said.
Asked how he wants to be remembered, Young said, "as a caring person who cares about people."
"I try to help people when I can and I like to help people, but I don’t really care about the recognition," Young said.