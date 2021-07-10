You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Wendell Simpkins

WendellSimpkins27.jpg
Buy Now

Wendell Simpkins, a vocal coach and professional singer now living in Milan, Italy, first struck a chord with an audience in the late 1980s, when he got a hugely positive reaction from singing "The Greatest Love of All" at an East Aiken Elementary School event. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: Nov. 21, Aiken.

Favorite movie: "Men of Honor," with Robert DeNiro and Cuba Gooding Jr.

A recent book I read:"Mother of Black Hollywood," by Jenifer Lewis.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Yolanda Adams.

My nickname is: Torrey (my middle name).

I would like to be remembered for: My zeal for God. 

Were you named after anyone: I have my father's first name. 

My favorite meal: Sushi. 

Pet peeves: Dishonesty. 

Guilty pleasure: Bruster's strawberry ice cream. 

Something I always have with me: My cellular phone. 

My most precious memory from childhood: Singing in my room or in my front yard.

I’m most comfortable: Sitting on my balcony listening to music in the middle of the night looking up to the sky.

My proudest moment: Moving to Milan, Italy.

The best place on Earth: London, United Kingdom.

One word to sum me up: Blessed. 


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News