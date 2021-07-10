The best of Wendell Simpkins

• Date and place of birth: Nov. 21, Aiken.
• Favorite movie: "Men of Honor," with Robert DeNiro and Cuba Gooding Jr.
• A recent book I read:"Mother of Black Hollywood," by Jenifer Lewis.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Yolanda Adams.
• My nickname is: Torrey (my middle name).
• I would like to be remembered for: My zeal for God.
• Were you named after anyone: I have my father's first name.
• My favorite meal: Sushi.
• Pet peeves: Dishonesty.
• Guilty pleasure: Bruster's strawberry ice cream.
• Something I always have with me: My cellular phone.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Singing in my room or in my front yard.
• I’m most comfortable: Sitting on my balcony listening to music in the middle of the night looking up to the sky.
• My proudest moment: Moving to Milan, Italy.
• The best place on Earth: London, United Kingdom.
• One word to sum me up: Blessed.