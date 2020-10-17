The best of Walt Joseph

• Date and place of birth: Oct. 8, 1928, Oak Park, Illinois
• Favorite movie: “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” a sexy rowdy musical comedy set in the '20s with Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore and Carol Channing.
• Favorite sports team: North Carolina State, despite the scores.
• I recent book I read: I enjoy reading both fiction and nonfiction. Most recently, I enjoyed “If the Universe Is Teeming with Aliens... Where Is Everybody?: Seventy-five Solutions to the Fermi Paradox and the Problem of Extraterrestrial Life” by Stephen Webb, nonfiction packed with facts, theories and speculations.
• My proudest moment: My children and family surprised me by attending the meeting when the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce presented the 2017 Man of the Year award to me. The family participation made the event particularly meaningful.
• My favorite meal: Mandarin spare ribs.
• I never leave home without: My children worry about me, so I always carry my smartphone.
• Pet peeve: People who don’t appreciate what this beautiful world has to offer.
• Guilty pleasure: Strawberry rhubarb pie.
• Precious childhood memory: My father teaching me to ride a bicycle by giving me a push at the top of a hill and letting me coast down … often into a tree.
• Precious lifetime memory: My beloved wife, Paula, who brightened my life for 67 years before her death in March.
• I’m most comfortable: I’m most comfortable with family and friends.
• Best place: Ballroom dancing with Paula.
• My children would say: My children would say I’m loving, a hugger and a hand-holder.
• One word to describe me: I’m rightly considered to be determined, persistent or stubborn … you pick the term.