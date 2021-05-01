You are the owner of this article.
The best of Tom Young Sr.

Tom Young SB 001
Tom Young Sr. has been in Aiken since 1969, working for Allstate and helping people all over the community. (Landon Stamper/Staff)

 Staff Photo By Landon Stamper

Date and place of birth: May 1946. Greenwood, South Carolina.

Favorite movie: The Notebook.

Favorite sports team: South Carolina Gamecocks.

A recent book I read: "Heaven" by Randy Alcorn.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Ronald Reagan.

My proudest moment: My sons and grandchildren being born.

I would like to be remembered for: Helping others.

Were you named after anyone: My dad and grandfather.

My favorite meal: Steak and potatoes.

I can't leave home without: Phone.

Pet peeves: People who are lazy and those who want to take and not give.

 Guilty pleasure: Key lime pie and ice cream.

My most precious memory from childhood: Going to church with my grandfather.

I'm most comfortable: In my chair watching college football and on the beach at Pawley's Island.

The best place on Earth: Aiken.

My children would say: Caring, loving, generous.

One word to sum me up: Caring.


