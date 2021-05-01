The best of Tom Young Sr.

• Date and place of birth: May 1946. Greenwood, South Carolina.
• Favorite movie: The Notebook.
• Favorite sports team: South Carolina Gamecocks.
• A recent book I read: "Heaven" by Randy Alcorn.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Ronald Reagan.
• My proudest moment: My sons and grandchildren being born.
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping others.
• Were you named after anyone: My dad and grandfather.
• My favorite meal: Steak and potatoes.
• I can't leave home without: Phone.
• Pet peeves: People who are lazy and those who want to take and not give.
• Guilty pleasure: Key lime pie and ice cream.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Going to church with my grandfather.
• I'm most comfortable: In my chair watching college football and on the beach at Pawley's Island.
• The best place on Earth: Aiken.
• My children would say: Caring, loving, generous.
• One word to sum me up: Caring.