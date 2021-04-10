The best of Tom Moore

• Favorite movie: "Follow the Sun."
• A recent book I read: "The Match: The Day the Game of Golf Changed."
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: "Probably my dad or Ben Hogan."
• My favorite meal: Spaghetti.
• Pet peeves: Seeing people disrespectful of the game of golf.
• Guilty pleasure: Single-malt scotch and water.
• I'm most comfortable: Right here (at Palmetto).
• My children would say: "I don't know. I don't think she'd have anything bad to say."
• I can't leave home without: A Palmetto Golf Club money clip.
• One word to sum me up: Respectful.