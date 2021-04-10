You are the owner of this article.
The best of Tom Moore

Palmetto Golf Club pro emeritus Tom Moore, right, with Palmetto head professional and general manager Brooks Blackburn, has been an institution at Palmetto since he was hired in 1982. (Kyle Dawson/Staff)

Favorite movie: "Follow the Sun."

A recent book I read: "The Match: The Day the Game of Golf Changed."

If I could meet anyone, it would be: "Probably my dad or Ben Hogan."

My favorite meal: Spaghetti.

Pet peeves: Seeing people disrespectful of the game of golf.

Guilty pleasure: Single-malt scotch and water.

I'm most comfortable: Right here (at Palmetto).

My children would say: "I don't know. I don't think she'd have anything bad to say."

I can't leave home without: A Palmetto Golf Club money clip.

One word to sum me up: Respectful.


