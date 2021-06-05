The best of Tom Mack

• Place of birth: Pennsylvania.
• Favorite movie: “The Heiress.”
• Recent book I read: “Hieroglyphics,” by Jill McCorkle.
• If I could meet anyone: Henry James.
• My proudest moment: Receiving the Governor’s Award in the Humanities in a special ceremony in Columbia.
• My favorite meal: Shrimp Pontchartrain.
• Pet peeve: People who don’t read or say that they can’t find the time to read.
• Guilty pleasures: Necco wafers.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Taking the commuter train to center city Philadelphia with my parents to see the Christmas lights, the department store window displays, and attend an organ concert at Wanamaker’s.
• I’m most comfortable: Absorbed in a good novel.
• The best place on Earth: Aiken.
• One word to sum me up: Discerning.