The best of Tom Mack

TomMack75.jpg
Author Tom Mack, whose roles at USC Aiken date back to 1975, is currently a distinguished professor emeritus in the university’s English department, of which he was chairman from 1990 to 2015. He is also a weekly Aiken Standard columnist, under the theme of “Arts and Humanities.” (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Place of birth: Pennsylvania.

Favorite movie: “The Heiress.”

Recent book I read: “Hieroglyphics,” by Jill McCorkle.

If I could meet anyone: Henry James.

My proudest moment: Receiving the Governor’s Award in the Humanities in a special ceremony in Columbia.

My favorite meal: Shrimp Pontchartrain.

Pet peeve: People who don’t read or say that they can’t find the time to read.

Guilty pleasures: Necco wafers.

My most precious memory from childhood: Taking the commuter train to center city Philadelphia with my parents to see the Christmas lights, the department store window displays, and attend an organ concert at Wanamaker’s.

I’m most comfortable: Absorbed in a good novel.

The best place on Earth: Aiken.

One word to sum me up: Discerning.


