The best of Tom Hallman

• Date and place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, March 1947.
• Favorite movie: “A Man for All Seasons.”
• Favorite sports team: Pacers, Gamecocks and The Citadel Bulldogs.
• Recent book I read: I recently reread “Dune,” by Frank Herbert.
• My proudest moments: The births of my children.
• My favorite meal: Grilled ribeye, baked potato and green vegetable.
• I can’t leave home without: A Kleenex to blot my weepy eyes.
• Pet peeve: Rude, insensitive people.
• Guilty pleasures: Almost anything chocolate.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Summers camping with my family and cousins in the North Carolina mountains on Lake James.
• I’m most comfortable: In my own chair in my own den.
• The best place on earth: Sailing across Charleston Harbor on a lazy summer night.
• My children would say: "My dad is a funny guy."
• One word to sum me up: Committed.