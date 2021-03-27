You have permission to edit this article.
The best of Tom Hallman

Charleston native Dr. Tom Hallman, now retired, is largely known locally for his years of service (2000-2011) as the chancellor of USC Aiken. The Citadel graduate's background also includes service in the Army, at Fort Bragg. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

Date and place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, March 1947.

Favorite movie: “A Man for All Seasons.”

Favorite sports team: Pacers, Gamecocks and The Citadel Bulldogs.

Recent book I read: I recently reread “Dune,” by Frank Herbert.

My proudest moments: The births of my children.

My favorite meal: Grilled ribeye, baked potato and green vegetable.

I can’t leave home without: A Kleenex to blot my weepy eyes.

Pet peeve: Rude, insensitive people.

Guilty pleasures: Almost anything chocolate.

My most precious memory from childhood: Summers camping with my family and cousins in the North Carolina mountains on Lake James.

I’m most comfortable: In my own chair in my own den.

The best place on earth: Sailing across Charleston Harbor on a lazy summer night.

My children would say: "My dad is a funny guy."

One word to sum me up: Committed.


