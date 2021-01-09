You are the owner of this article.
The best of Strom Thurmond Jr.

• Date and place of birth: October 1972 in Greenwood.

• Favorite movie: "Gladiator."

• Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

• My proudest moments: The births of my children (J. Strom Thurmond III and Field).

 • I would like to be remembered for: My service to this community.

• A book I read recently: "Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West," by Stephen E. Ambrose.

• Were you named after anyone: James Strom Thurmond Sr. (longtime U.S. senator from South Carolina and South Carolina's 103rd governor).  

 • My favorite meal: Steak and potatoes.

 • I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.

• Pet peeve: Tardiness.

 • Guilty pleasure: Spending time in the outdoors.

 • Person I most admire: Retired Gen. Colin Powell (former U.S. Secretary of State).

• Something I always have with me: Photos of my family.

• My most precious memory from childhood: Traveling with my parents.

• I’m most comfortable: Around friends and family.

• The best place on earth: The South Carolina coast.

• My children would say: They have a father that expects much of them.

 • One word to sum me up: Fair.

