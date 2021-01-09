The best of Strom Thurmond Jr.

• Date and place of birth: October 1972 in Greenwood.
• Favorite movie: "Gladiator."
• Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Gamecocks.
• My proudest moments: The births of my children (J. Strom Thurmond III and Field).
• I would like to be remembered for: My service to this community.
• A book I read recently: "Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West," by Stephen E. Ambrose.
• Were you named after anyone: James Strom Thurmond Sr. (longtime U.S. senator from South Carolina and South Carolina's 103rd governor).
• My favorite meal: Steak and potatoes.
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.
• Pet peeve: Tardiness.
• Guilty pleasure: Spending time in the outdoors.
• Person I most admire: Retired Gen. Colin Powell (former U.S. Secretary of State).
• Something I always have with me: Photos of my family.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Traveling with my parents.
• I’m most comfortable: Around friends and family.
• The best place on earth: The South Carolina coast.
• My children would say: They have a father that expects much of them.
• One word to sum me up: Fair.