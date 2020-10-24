You are the owner of this article.
The best of Samantha Cheatham

In the past, Samantha Cheatham said she did not like to attract much attention to her community involvement, but she has since taken a front-and-center role and become a motivator for the children she works with at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Aiken.

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

Date and place of birth: May 14, 1986 at Aiken Regional.

• Favorite movie: "Love & Basketball."

• A recent book I read: "Kingdom Woman" by Tony Evans and Chrystal Evans Hurst.

• My proudest moment: Learning to get out of my comfort zone in life in order to become the best version of myself.

• My nickname is: Sunshine.

• I would like to be remembered for: Hard work and dedication.

• Were you named after anyone: After a witch on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

• My favorite meal: Pizza and fries.

• I can't leave home without: My cellphone.

• Pet peeves: People that drag their feet.

 Guilty pleasure: Binge-watching "Grey's Anatomy."

• My most precious memory from childhood: Going to the park flying kites.

• I'm most comfortable: In my PJ's watching TV.

• The best place on Earth: Mountains.

• My children would say: That I'm accommodating.

• One word to sum me up: Inspirational.

