The best of Rosemary English

Retired educator Rosemary English, a graduate of Benedict College and the University of South Carolina, served in a variety of educational roles around Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale and Richland counties over more than 50 years, along with working in a variety of settings beyond schools.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: August, 1940, Baltimore, Maryland.

Favorite movie: "The Sound of Music" and any Tyler Perry movie.

Favorite sports team: Colts, Red Skins.

Recent book I read: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama.

My proudest moments: Births of each of my children and my grandchild; my experiences as educator, school board member and public servant in Aiken.

My favorite meal: A plate of veggies (especially green leafy ones), peas or beans, and cornbread.

I can’t leave home without: A sense of commitment to make life better for you (my fellowman) and me.

Pet peeve: The lack of integrity in leaders and role models.

Guilty pleasures: Loaded baked potato.

My most precious memory from childhood: Crawling into my Granddaddy's lap listening to him tell me stories about life, and reading to my Granddaddy and hearing him say to me, "That's an ‘apt’ little gal."

I’m most comfortable: Engaging in warm, cordial, productive conversation/relationships with family, friends and/or coworkers.

The best place on earth: In the presence of loved ones and friends.

My children would say: "Mom, you do too much; let somebody else do it."

One word to sum me up: Blessed!

