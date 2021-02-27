The best of Rosemary English

• Date and place of birth: August, 1940, Baltimore, Maryland.
• Favorite movie: "The Sound of Music" and any Tyler Perry movie.
• Favorite sports team: Colts, Red Skins.
• Recent book I read: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama.
• My proudest moments: Births of each of my children and my grandchild; my experiences as educator, school board member and public servant in Aiken.
• My favorite meal: A plate of veggies (especially green leafy ones), peas or beans, and cornbread.
• I can’t leave home without: A sense of commitment to make life better for you (my fellowman) and me.
• Pet peeve: The lack of integrity in leaders and role models.
• Guilty pleasures: Loaded baked potato.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Crawling into my Granddaddy's lap listening to him tell me stories about life, and reading to my Granddaddy and hearing him say to me, "That's an ‘apt’ little gal."
• I’m most comfortable: Engaging in warm, cordial, productive conversation/relationships with family, friends and/or coworkers.
• The best place on earth: In the presence of loved ones and friends.
• My children would say: "Mom, you do too much; let somebody else do it."
• One word to sum me up: Blessed!