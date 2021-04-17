The best of Rick Caldwell

• Date and place of birth: February 1970, Leesburg, Virginia. But I consider myself a South Carolinian since I’ve lived in the state since I was 6 years old.
• Favorite movie: No question, "The Godfather." How can you go wrong with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan and Diana Keaton?
• Favorite sports team: Easy... Clemson Tigers! Three-time National Champions in college football!
• A recent book I read: "With the Old Breed," by E. B. Sledge. The book that Tom Hanks adapted for the HBO miniseries "The Pacific," which details the battle in the Pacific during World War II.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: My grandfather. My mom’s dad came over from Italy via Ellis Island. He and his brothers. He passed before I was born.
• I would like to be remembered for: Always giving 110% in all that I do, but making sure I have fun while doing it.
• Were you named after anyone: My dad. He is Richard T. Caldwell.
• My nickname is: Rick.
• My favorite meal: Anything home-cooked.
• Pet peeves: No. 1. When my daughter interrupts me during the drum solo of "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins. Most men understand this. No. 2. When my daughters interrupt me when I am singing a Dave Matthews song for the 3,467 time. No. 3. Getting toothpaste from the middle instead of the bottom. What is wrong with those people? (FYI, Cristie and I have separate toothpastes.)
• Guilty pleasure: Any and all Will Ferrell/John Reilly movies. Who wouldn’t want to go to the Catalina Wine mixer, the Flint Michigan Mega Bowl or Go Fast (If you’re not first, you’re last)?
• Something I always have with me: My Clemson ring. You can be on the other side of the world and spot the ring and say “Go Tigers” and people will immediately respond back!
• I wish I could meet: James Madison. This has changed over time, but the “Father of our Constitution”.... president, statesman, founding father, diplomat and philosopher. He had a lot going on.
• My most precious memory from childhood: When I was very young, running around the corner of the refrigerator and saying “Pee-pie” to my mom, then running away. Usually followed up by sitting in her lap and watching “I Love Lucy.”
• I’m most comfortable: With my family.
• My proudest moment: When I was present to see my wife win "Teacher of the Year." She is so dedicated and loves her job, coworkers but mostly her students. She loves them like they are her own.
• The best place on earth: Fall afternoon, little chill in the air – Clemson SC Death Valley with 85,000 members of my extended family.
• My children would say: That I am crazy but I am the fun parent.
• One word to sum me up: Blessed.