The best of Pornnapa von Buedingen

• Date and place of birth: June 1984, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
• Favorite movie: Lord of the Rings.
• A recent book I read: ”Five Black Cats” for my 4-year-old.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Captain America.
• My nickname is: Nong.
• Were you named after anyone: No, Nong means "little sister" or "little brother" in Thai.
• My favorite meal: Thai noodle soup.
• Pet peeves: Littering.
• Guilty pleasure: Wines.
• Something I always have with me: Besides my kids are my drawing pad and pen.
• My most precious memory from childhood: "My brother, when he was 7, tried to get the honeybee and burned down the whole tree. Everyone in the neighborhood had to come put out the fire."
• I’m most comfortable: Painting alone in my backyard.
• My proudest moment: I survived New York City as my first day in U.S. by myself.
• The best place on Earth: My garden at the farm.
• My children would say: My 4-year-old: “I love you, Mommy.” My 7-year-old: “I like Daddy better."
• One word to sum me up: FOOD.