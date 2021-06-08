You have permission to edit this article.
The best of Pornnapa von Buedingen

Aiken artist Pornnapa von Buedingen (largely known as Nong von B), largely specializes in painting local scenes, such as those shown here in Aiken Center for the Arts (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: June 1984, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Favorite movie: Lord of the Rings.

A recent book I read: ”Five Black Cats” for my 4-year-old.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Captain America.

My nickname is: Nong.

Were you named after anyone: No, Nong means "little sister" or "little brother" in Thai.

My favorite meal: Thai noodle soup.

Pet peeves: Littering.

Guilty pleasure: Wines.

Something I always have with me: Besides my kids are my drawing pad and pen.

My most precious memory from childhood: "My brother, when he was 7, tried to get the honeybee and burned down the whole tree. Everyone in the neighborhood had to come put out the fire."

I’m most comfortable: Painting alone in my backyard.

My proudest moment: I survived New York City as my first day in U.S. by myself.

The best place on Earth: My garden at the farm.

My children would say: My 4-year-old: “I love you, Mommy.” My 7-year-old: “I like Daddy better."

One word to sum me up: FOOD.


