The best of Pat Cunning

• Date and place of birth: August 1947 in the Aiken County Hospital in Aiken.
• Favorite movie: “Patton.”
• Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Gamecocks.
• My proudest moments: Marrying my wife, Maureen, and the births of our children and grandchildren.
• My nickname: My grandchildren call me Gigi.
• If I could meet anyone it would be: Retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell (former U.S. Secretary of State).
• I would like to be remembered for: Being someone who was loyal, hard-working and basically a good guy.
• A book I read recently: “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” by Andrew Roberts.
• My favorite meal: Before my open heart surgery, steak and potatoes. Now, I would have to say it’s a nice piece of fish.
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.
• Pet peeve: So much government spending on things without thinking about if it should be spent.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Being on the Little League (baseball) team and winning the tournament on Clearwater Field as an All-Star when I was 12 years old.
• I’m most comfortable: At home with my wife, Maureen, in my favorite spot on the couch with the clicker (for the TV).
• The best place on earth: Aiken.
• My children would say about me: That I’m fun to be around.
• One word to sum me up: Enthusiastic.