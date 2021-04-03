You are the owner of this article.
The best of Pat Cunning

Cunning 29
Pat Cunning, shown here in The Village at Woodside, is the president of Woodside-Aiken Realty and also the broker-in-charge. (Dede Biles/Staff)

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Date and place of birth: August 1947 in the Aiken County Hospital in Aiken.

Favorite movie: “Patton.”

Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

My proudest moments: Marrying my wife, Maureen, and the births of our children and grandchildren.

My nickname: My grandchildren call me Gigi.

 • If I could meet anyone it would be: Retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell (former U.S. Secretary of State).

 • I would like to be remembered for: Being someone who was loyal, hard-working and basically a good guy.

A book I read recently: “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” by Andrew Roberts.

My favorite meal: Before my open heart surgery, steak and potatoes. Now, I would have to say it’s a nice piece of fish.

 • I can’t leave home without: My cellphone.

Pet peeve: So much government spending on things without thinking about if it should be spent.

My most precious memory from childhood: Being on the Little League (baseball) team and winning the tournament on Clearwater Field as an All-Star when I was 12 years old.

I’m most comfortable: At home with my wife, Maureen, in my favorite spot on the couch with the clicker (for the TV).

The best place on earth: Aiken.

My children would say about me: That I’m fun to be around.

 • One word to sum me up: Enthusiastic.


