The best of Mrs. Claus

5.JPG
Mrs. Claus sat down for an exclusive interview with the Aiken Standard while she was in Aiken visiting her cousin, Mother Goose. Mrs. Claus said it’s a full time job helping to take care of operations up at the North Pole with Santa.

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

• Favorite movie: "Miracle on 34th Street."

A recent book I read: "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg.

• Favorite song: "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: The angel Gabriel.

• Proudest moment: Helping Santa for the first time.

• I would like to be remembered for: Helping everyone Believe.

• Favorite meal: Mac and cheese.

• I can't leave home without: My dog, Hans.

• Pet peeves: Grumpy people.

• Something I always have with me: A book to read.

 I wish I could meet: Clement Clarke Moore, who wrote "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing with dolls and a toy train I won!

 I'm most comfortable: Dancing Zumba.

• The best place on Earth: Home at the North Pole.

 One word to sum me up: Jolly, just like Santa.

