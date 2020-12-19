The best of Mrs. Claus

• Favorite movie: "Miracle on 34th Street."
• A recent book I read: "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg.
• Favorite song: "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: The angel Gabriel.
• Proudest moment: Helping Santa for the first time.
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping everyone Believe.
• Favorite meal: Mac and cheese.
• I can't leave home without: My dog, Hans.
• Pet peeves: Grumpy people.
• Something I always have with me: A book to read.
• I wish I could meet: Clement Clarke Moore, who wrote "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing with dolls and a toy train I won!
• I'm most comfortable: Dancing Zumba.
• The best place on Earth: Home at the North Pole.
• One word to sum me up: Jolly, just like Santa.