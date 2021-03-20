You are the owner of this article.
The best of Maryann Burgess

Maryann Burgess, who came on board in January as the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County's executive director, is an active parishioner of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Her background also includes 30 years of service in the Aiken Department of Public Safety. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: Jan. 6, Chicago, Illinois.

Favorite movie: Too many to list.

Favorite sports team: My Gamecocks!

A recent book I read: Who has time? I sure do want to …

My proudest moment: Too many to list. My husband and I have raised five great kids. Our five children are my greatest everything. The cherry on the top is my first granddaughter. My family is my world. Pinning the badge on my eldest daughter when she became a police officer. The birth of my granddaughter.

I would like to be remembered for: Helping those in need.

Were you named after anyone: Both of my grandmothers. Mary (Mom’s mom) + Ann (Dad’s mom) = Maryann

My favorite meal: I sure love an Italian beef with sweet peppers when I visit Chicago.

I can’t leave home without: Chapstick/lipstick.

Pet peeves: Not believing, not attending to, or not going after the mission! Whatever your mission is in life, don’t just sit there! Do something!

Guilty pleasure: Jamocha almond fudge with maple walnut topping from Baskin-Robbins.

I wish I could meet: Sean Connery — maybe one day!

My most precious memory from childhood: Music.

I’m most comfortable: In jeans and sandals.

The best place on earth: The beach!

My children would say: She is a Momma Bear!

One word to sum me up: Loyal.


