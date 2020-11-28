The best of Mary Commons

• Date and place of birth: April 9, 1960 - Chicago.
• Favorite Movie: "Under the Tuscan Sun."
• Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs.
• A recent book I read: "That Month in Tuscany" by Inglath Cooper.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Kenny Chesney.
• My proudest moment: Becoming a mom of two beautiful children.
• My nickname is: Mare.
• I would like to be remembered for: Kindness, being helpful and laughter.
• Were you named after anyone: My paternal grandmother.
• My favorite meal: Portillo's Italian beef, onion rings and Diet Coke! (only in Chicago)
• I can't leave home without: My phone.
• Pet peeves: Littering.
• Guilty pleasure: Potato chips.
• Something I always have with me: Wallet - I love to shop!
• My most precious memory from childhood: Spending birthdays and holidays with my family and all our aunts, uncles and cousins. It was a full house every time at my Aunt Theresa's.
• I'm most comfortable: In flip-flops.
• The best place on Earth: The beach.
• My children would say: She loves to have fun, never met a stranger, never sits still and loves music.
• One word to sum me up: Merry.