The best of Mary Commons

Mary Commons - Sunday Best 4
Mary Commons, who retired from Aiken Technical College in the spring as the ATC Foundation director, has helped in handling private gifts to the college, planned gifts such as those made through wills, event planning and, of course, fundraising. Now in retirement, she still wants to use her experience to give back to the community.

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

Date and place of birth: April 9, 1960 - Chicago.

• Favorite Movie: "Under the Tuscan Sun."

 Favorite sports team: Chicago Cubs.

• A recent book I read: "That Month in Tuscany" by Inglath Cooper.

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Kenny Chesney.

 My proudest moment: Becoming a mom of two beautiful children.

 My nickname is: Mare.

• I would like to be remembered for: Kindness, being helpful and laughter.

• Were you named after anyone: My paternal grandmother.

• My favorite meal: Portillo's Italian beef, onion rings and Diet Coke! (only in Chicago)

• I can't leave home without: My phone.

• Pet peeves: Littering.

• Guilty pleasure: Potato chips.

 Something I always have with me: Wallet - I love to shop!

• My most precious memory from childhood: Spending birthdays and holidays with my family and all our aunts, uncles and cousins. It was a full house every time at my Aunt Theresa's.

• I'm most comfortable: In flip-flops.

• The best place on Earth: The beach.

 My children would say: She loves to have fun, never met a stranger, never sits still and loves music.

• One word to sum me up: Merry.

