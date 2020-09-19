The best of Lucy Knowles

• Place of birth: Aiken.
• Favorite movie: “Lawrence of Arabia.”
• A recent book I have read: “Sqeeze Me,” by Carl Hiaasen.
• Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox.
• I would like to be remembered for: Trying to preserve Aiken’s heritage.
• I was named after: My maternal grandmother.
• My favorite meal: Turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
• I’m most comfortable: Riding my horse.
• I can’t leave home without: My glasses.
• Guilty pleasure: Ice cream with chocolate sauce.
• Something I always have with me: My cellphone.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Riding in the Aiken Horse Show.
• The best place on earth: Hitchcock Woods.
• My children would say: Thank you, mother dearest.
• One word to sum me up: Loyal.