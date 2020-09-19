You are the owner of this article.
The best of Lucy Knowles

Knowles 10
Lucy Knowles, who was born in Aiken, works to protect the city's special places and buildings.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Place of birth: Aiken.

Favorite movie: “Lawrence of Arabia.”

A recent book I have read: “Sqeeze Me,” by Carl Hiaasen.

Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox.

 • I would like to be remembered for: Trying to preserve Aiken’s heritage.

I was named after: My maternal grandmother.

 • My favorite meal: Turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

• I’m most comfortable: Riding my horse.

 • I can’t leave home without: My glasses.

 • Guilty pleasure: Ice cream with chocolate sauce.

Something I always have with me: My cellphone.

My most precious memory from childhood: Riding in the Aiken Horse Show.

The best place on earth: Hitchcock Woods.

My children would say: Thank you, mother dearest.

 • One word to sum me up: Loyal.

