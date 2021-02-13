You are the owner of this article.
The best of Lucinda Kenner

LucindaKenner87.JPG
Buy Now

Longtime educator Lucinda Kenner, an Aiken resident since 1960, served at such local schools as Martha Schofield High, Leavelle McCampbell Middle and Second Baptist Christian Preparatory, focusing mainly on teaching Spanish and French over the course of more than 60 years.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: February, 1923, in Chester County, South Carolina.

A recent book I read: Currently enjoying “Promises from God for Women.”

I would like to be remembered for: Being a friend to all of mankind.

My favorite meal: Baked chicken (using my secret recipe), creamed corn, green beans and my German chocolate cake!

I can’t leave home without: My purse, house keys and a Bible of some size.

My most precious memory from childhood: Being awakened by my mother to sit on the side porch of our family home and eat watermelon with my mother and my siblings by moonlight.

I’m most comfortable: Sitting on my front porch and talking to friends and neighbors who pass.

The best place on earth: My own home.

My children would say: God-loving, caring, strict, concerned for everyone, dedicated, a good mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

One word to sum me up: Christian!

