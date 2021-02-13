The best of Lucinda Kenner

• Date and place of birth: February, 1923, in Chester County, South Carolina.
• A recent book I read: Currently enjoying “Promises from God for Women.”
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a friend to all of mankind.
• My favorite meal: Baked chicken (using my secret recipe), creamed corn, green beans and my German chocolate cake!
• I can’t leave home without: My purse, house keys and a Bible of some size.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Being awakened by my mother to sit on the side porch of our family home and eat watermelon with my mother and my siblings by moonlight.
• I’m most comfortable: Sitting on my front porch and talking to friends and neighbors who pass.
• The best place on earth: My own home.
• My children would say: God-loving, caring, strict, concerned for everyone, dedicated, a good mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
• One word to sum me up: Christian!